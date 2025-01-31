Songbook Academy 2025 Applications Due March 23

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



High school students passionate about vocal music still have time to apply for the 16th annual Songbook Academy summer intensive, taking place July 12-19 at Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

This fun and challenging pre-professional program immerses young singers in the rich heritage of American popular music and helps them hone their talents under the guidance of Broadway stars and other experienced artists and music educators. Presented by the Great American Songbook Foundation and led by its founder, the performer and preservationist Michael Feinstein, the Songbook Academy enables students to:

Experience personalized mentorship from industry professionals

Learn about the foundations of American popular music

Boost their confidence as singers and storytellers

Perform in state-of-the-art concert facilities

Build lifelong connections in an inclusive environment

Applications will be accepted through March 23, with the 40 selected finalists announced in April. All applicants, regardless of the outcome, receive valuable feedback from a national review panel of music educators and entertainment professionals.

The Songbook Academy is widely known for its top-notch faculty of coaches and mentors from prestigious university music programs and every corner of the performance industry. Guest Mentors in previous years have included Broadway notables Joshua Henry (Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys, Hamilton), Telly Leung (Aladdin, Godspell, Glee) and Nasia Thomas (Six, Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful); stage and screen stars Ashley Park (Only Murders in the Building, Emily in Paris, Mean Girls) and Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!, Ozark, Echoes); and GRAMMY Award-winning artists Nicole Zuraitis, Melissa Manchester and Catherine Russell.

Many alumni of the Songbook Academy have gone on to enjoy professional success, including Kyrie Courter (Broadway cast of Sweeney Todd), Adriana Scalice (National Tour of Six), NYC-based singer-songwriter Eleri Ward, and Nina White, currently originating a role in The Queen of Versailles on Broadway.

How to apply

The Songbook Academy is open to active U.S. students in grades 9-12 as of Nov. 13, 2024. Applications must be submitted online by March 24 at app.getacceptd.com/songbookacademy. Applicants must submit videos of themselves performing two contrasting songs, preferably American popular songs written from the 1920s to the 1960s, a foundational era that produced countless jazz standards and musical theater classics.

The application fee is $50. For those accepted to attend, the $1,000 program fee includes housing at Butler University, meals, and ground transportation throughout the week. Fee waivers and financial aid, including full scholarships, are available. More details and application information are available at TheSongbook.org/SongbookAcademy or by email at SongbookAcademy@TheSongbook.org.

