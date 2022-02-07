Rock Garage To Offer Guitar Tone Class

Rock Garage, a business on the north side of Indianapolis that provides music lessons and helps place those looking to become part of a band, is offering a new Guitar Tone Class.

This class will encompass two parts. The first of these is Understanding Effects. These will include Gain Based Effects, Dynamic Effects, Modular Effects, Filter, Pitch and Time Effects. You will learn how effects work and how to control them. From pedal placement to combining effects to getting the best sound out of your multi-effects floor processor, you will gain a solid understanding of all common effects by the end of Part 1 of the course.

Part 2 of the course will focus on Tone Fundamentals. Part 2 takes a much closer look at tone in general. From setting up different clean tones to dialing in the perfect gain tone, you will learn everything needed to create a wide range of tones.

Getting the most out of your effects pedals and multi effects processor depends on how well you can set up your tone. That is exactly what you will be doing in this part of the course. You will focus on the Basics of Guitar and Bass, Amp Basics, Clean Tones, and Crunch/Dirty/Distorted Tones.

At completion, you will have a solid understanding of tone and how to dial in the right tones for whatever musical situation you are in. You will also take a look at how much is too much? Can you have too many pedals? Can you have too many effects on at once? The answer to these questions may surprise you.

The mission of Rock Garage is for members to improve as musicians, but also for them to have a good time doing it. The instructors at Rock Garage have been performing and instructing for years. You can learn more about each of the educators on their website at rockgaragemusic.com. You can also preview some of the performances and concerts on their Facebook page.

Rock Garage is located at 8115 Center Run Drive, Indianapolis, IN, 46250. Their phone number is 317.610.0111.

