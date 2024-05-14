THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL Added to 2024-25 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild has announced a new Season Add-On production for the 24–25 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center.

THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF George Michael will join the 24–25 Season alongside the previously announced engagements of CLUE, MEAN GIRLS, THE BOOK OF MORMON, AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, Judy Collins and THE ADDAMS FAMILY.

The complete five-show Season Membership package plus the Season Add-Ons are listed below.

FIVE-SHOW SERIES:

CLUE, Nov. 29–Dec. 1, 2024

MEAN GIRLS, Jan. 10–12, 2025

THE BOOK OF MORMON, Feb. 6–9, 2025

AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, March 14–16, 2025

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, May 8–11, 2025

SEASON ADD-ONS:

THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF George Michael, Oct. 9, 2024

Judy Collins, April 6, 2025

Information about the new Season Add-On production can be found below.

THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF George Michael (SEASON ADD-ON)

Oct. 9, 2024

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF George Michael is a brand new concert-style show that chronicles the amazing journey George Michael had with music and his fans. The show captures the performance and sound of George Michael with staging and lighting while telling his story through early music hits from Wham! and his illustrious solo career.

As one of the biggest international stars of our time, the show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” and many more. Spanning a four decade career with over 115 million albums sold, THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF George Michael shows his rise to fame as a member of Wham! in the 80's. He went solo in 1987 with “Faith,” one of the biggest albums of all time which included multiple number one hits.

Throughout Michael's career, he won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards. The show is produced by Ruckus Entertainment, the creators of The Simon & Garfunkel Story and other touring hits.

Season Memberships and More Information

Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating and easy exchanges. New Season Members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

Season Memberships for the 24–25 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com. Tickets to THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF George Michael are available exclusively to Season Members now before the single ticket on-sale later this year. For priority offers, updates and news, please join our email list at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com.

