Robbie Fulks and Jason Eady Come to Feinstein's On October 19

On Saturday, October 19, Feinstein's offers a two for one experience with the musical talents of Robbie Fulks and Jason Eady.

Two-time Grammy nominee Robbie Fulks has released 13 albums over a career spanning more than 30 years. He is a singer, recording artist, instrumentalist, composer and songwriter. Fulks covers themes like small-town blues, the endurance of childhood memory, inebriation, love, divorce, the role of music in strengthening family bonds and bluegrass itself. His new record Bluegrass Vacation debuted at #2 on Billboard Bluegrass Charts.

“Robbie Fulks has a reverence for his roots, and while most artists that operate within the realms of Americana can claim the same, Fulks found the means of tying his passion and his purpose. His new album, Bluegrass Vacation, finds him coming full circle… the current album could be considered his most essential effort to date.” —Bluegrass Today

Fulks is one of the more heralded talents in the alternative country movement, displaying an offbeat, sometimes dark sense of humor in many of his best moments. While Fulks' best-known songs are often bitingly funny, he also has a gift for writing incisive, evocative material in the country and pop traditions.

With a decades-long commitment to his craft as a songwriter, Jason Eady has built his career on bringing his unique perspective to a variety of genres, from the “groove centered” blues of his native Mississippi to the classic sound of Texas, the place he calls home. Known by critics and fans alike for his thoughtful, soulful writing and multi-genre mastery, Eady's acumen as an artist is rooted in his ability to balance musical exploration with tradition. The result is an artist who delivers authentic songs that detail slices of Eady's life that resonate with audiences, whether he's accompanied by bluegrass pickers or pedal steel.

Born in his most recent album's namesake state, Mississippi finds Eady inspired, motivated, but not bound by the success of his past. Instead, Mississippi is yet another manifestation of what Eady does best - channeling truth into songs and a refusal to be boxed in by his previous work. This newest album brings to the forefront hints of deep South-style blues that have always had a place in his sound.

“There was a groove based sound that I grew up with in Mississippi that has always been a part of what I do, but with this record I wanted to bring that to the forefront. I think this record is the opposite side of the same coin I've always had, I just flipped it over.” - Jason Eady

At the heart of Eady's music is the song and his ability–proven by time and his extensive accolades–to remain loyal and authentic to himself while pushing his storytelling beyond the conventions of genre and form. Uninhibited by ties to one particular sound, Eady's catalog showcases an affinity for telling authentic, forthright stories with his music, a quality that continues to bring new listeners to this veteran musician's audience year after year.

You can get your tickets for this performance at www.feinsteinshc.com.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. If you're considering having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's and need tickets for 10 or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S AT HOTEL CARMICHAEL

Feinstein's is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.

