NATHAN CHESTER And THE OLD SOULS MOTOWN REVIVAL to Return to Feinstein's

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The Voice finalist Nathan Chester will return to Feinstein's with The Old Souls Motown Revival on September 12.

Blending throwback soul with contemporary hits, Chester has developed a performance style built around powerhouse vocals and classic soul influences. The Chicago native currently resides in Nashville and gained national attention as a contestant on Season 25 of NBC's The Voice.

Chester made an impression during his Blind Audition with a rendition of Al Green's "Take Me to the River," which earned interest from John Legend and Dan + Shay. He ultimately joined Team Legend and advanced to the Top 4 of the competition.

"What a soulful, powerful voice," Legend said of Chester during the competition. "I think Nathan's so committed to this throwback, soulful style. You can just tell he's not afraid of the moment."

Throughout his run on The Voice, Chester performed songs spanning generations, including "Try a Little Tenderness" and Adele's "Rolling in the Deep."

Before his television breakthrough, Chester attended Oak Park and River Forest High School and later pursued a musical theatre degree at Waldorf University. His career has also included work as a professional cruise ship singer.

In addition to performing, Chester co-founded Em & N Productions with his girlfriend, Emily Viancourt. The company organizes performances for cruise ships, private events and other venues, with plans to expand its work supporting fellow artists.

Doors for this show open at 5:30 pm for dinner and drinks with the performance starting at 7:30. Tickets are available at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael or by contacting the box office at 317.688.1947.

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