Indiana Artisan Gallery Will Host Student Art Show For Upcoming Carmel International Arts Festival

Rosalyn Demaree, Executive Director of Indiana Artisan Gallery, is delighted to offer an entire section in the gallery for the Carmel International Arts Festival Student Art Show on September 28 and 29. For the third consecutive year, Indiana Artisans will sponsor two popular “People's Choice Awards” ($500 each).

According to Rosalyn, “The community is always so responsive to this event, and everyone enjoys the opportunity to vote for their favorite artwork entry.” She added, “Hosting the student art show and participating in the Carmel International Arts Festival is a highlight of the year for us.”

Art Department Chairs, Jenn Bubp at Carmel High School and Tasha Barger at University High School, expect to submit over 100 art entries for the student scholarship competition. The original artwork will include various media forms including charcoal drawings, pencil sketches, pastels, oil paintings, watercolors, acrylics, photography, jewelry, sculptures, textiles and more.

Both teachers agree that displaying their works in a known gallery helps students' artistic talents to flourish and gives the local community a chance to interact.

The Carmel International Art Festival will take place in The Arts & Design District in Camel on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29. CIAF expects nearly 150 artists this year, with various vendors and over 30,000 attendees. For more information, visit www.CarmelArtsFestival.org.

