Fort Wayne Youtheatre Announces ANASTASIA And More for 90th Anniversary Season

Fort Wayne Youtheatre has announced the plans for their 90th Anniversary Season of educating, engaging, and entertaining the youth and families of the Fort Wayne community. The fifth oldest operating children's theatre in the United States, Youtheatre will present four mainstage productions including the iconic works of Edgar Allen Poe, two modern children's books brought to life, and the introduction of a new holiday show.

“As Youtheatre enters our 90th anniversary season, we have so much to celebrate!,” says newly appointed Artistic Director, Christopher J. Murphy. “For actors and audiences alike, this season has something for everyone, from beloved musicals and classic literature to touching dramas and wacky children's stories. It's a year to honor the past, celebrate the present, and look excitedly to the future. So whether you're a regular patron or a first-time attendee, now is the perfect time to visit Youtheatre.”

The 24-25 Season will kick off in October with Shuddersome: Tales of Poe, just in time for Halloween. The Tell-Tale Heart, The Masque of the Red Death, The Raven and more of Edgar Allen Poe's spine-tingling stories come to life in this vivid theatrical adaptation from the author of last season's The House, Lindsay Price. The production will run October 18-20, 2024 on the First Presbyterian Theater stage.

Inspired by the beloved film, Youtheatre will present the story of Anastasia, a brave young woman who sets out to discover if she's the legendary Russian Princess. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. This holiday production will be presented on the First Presbyterian Theater stage December 13-22, 2024.

In February of 2025, Youtheatre will present Something Happened in Our Town as part of the Linda L. Ruffolo Young Heroes of Conscience Series. Neighbors Josh and Emma are best friends. But when a black man is killed by a police officer, Emma and Josh have questions—real questions that deserve real answers. With so much going on, the two don't know how to keep their friendship from being pulled apart. Something Happened in Our Town will be presented at First Presbyterian Theater February 21-23, 2025.

To finish out the season, Youtheatre will celebrate the second Stories from the Stacks: Theatre for Young Readers collaboration with the Allen County Public Library, this time presenting the modern favorite: Dragons Love Tacos. A boy and his dog are watching a TV show about dragons when they unexpectedly get caught up in the ‘Do's and Don'ts' of what to serve dragons to eat. Aimed at Pre-K through 3rd Graders (but with plenty to enjoy for all ages), Dragons Love Tacos will be presented at the Allen County Public Library main branch from April 26-27, 2025. All performances are free to the community.

Tickets on sale July 1, 2024. To purchase tickets, visit tickets.artstix.org or call the Box Office at 250-422-4226. Box Office hours are 12pm to 6pm Monday through Friday. For more information on each of our shows, classes and camps, please visit www.fortwayneyoutheatre.org.

