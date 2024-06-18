Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael Will Host Tributes to Bob Dylan, Celine Dion, Heart and Tina Turner

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and the Center for The Performing Arts, Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael will be paying tribute to the musical greats. Coming this summer are four never-before-seen tributes at Feinstein's, including Bob Dylan, Celine Dion, Heart and Tina Turner.

On Saturday, July 6, Feinstein's presents CHROME HORSE: The Bob Dylan Tribute. Drew Gabbert, a Texas-based veteran musician, has set the table and is serving up an authentic Dylan experience with a repertoire that spans six decades of material.

CHROME HORSE is a high-energy, electrifying experience from start to finish. Expect incredible stage presence and undeniable talent – an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.

One of the things that sets CHROME HORSE apart is the connection with fans. The interaction, including sharing stories, creates a sense of intimacy and a very unique experience. This show goes above and beyond to create a visually stunning performance. Attention to detail ensures that every aspect of the show is memorable.

“Chrome Horse Tribute is a must-see for all Dylan heads. Royal Albert Hall, Rolling Thunder Revue, Budokan - whichever era of Dylan is your favorite, you'll find it among the Tribute's sprawling set list. Until the invention of the time machine, this is your chance to see vintage Dylan.” @Sharkeybarcus -Lakewood, OH.

Get tickets for all Feinstein's shows at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/feinsteins-at-hotel-carmichael-52269602813

CELEBRATING CELINE follows on July 12 and 13. Jenene Caramielo, who has delighted audiences the world over, delivers a stunning tribute show to the legendary Celine Dion with her breathtaking vocals.

Before traveling the globe as a sought-after headliner on luxury cruise lines or selling out top cabaret rooms such as Feinstein's 54 Below in New York City and the Royal Room in Palm Beach, Caramielo honed her craft with a wide variety of experiences and education.

A true crossover entertainer, she is as adept at belting a Celine Dion or Whitney Houston song as she is performing an aria or captivating audiences with Broadway show tunes. She has shared the stage with the group Chicago, has opened for The Beach Boys, has kicked off Major League Baseball games with our national anthem.

Her very own tribute show, Celebrating Celine, is leaving audiences awestruck. Celine Dion fans will reconnect and reminisce with classic and contemporary hits like Because You Loved Me, My Heart Will Go On, I Drove All Night, Power of Love and many more.

Accompanied by a live band, Caramielo's breathtaking vocals deliver goosebumps. She brings to life the iconic songs of one of the greatest vocalists of our time while she commands the stage and bares her soul for all to see. This is a must-see show for any fan of Celine Dion or anyone who appreciates exceptional live music.

Look a little farther to Friday, August 16, when Feinstein's will present BARRACUDA - America's Heart Tribute. This is a brilliant salute to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Hailing from Nashville, TN, each extremely talented member is world traveled with an impressive resume. The band is known nationwide for its monster vocals, stellar musicianship and dazzling live performances. This hand-picked act is the busiest Heart Tribute in the USA. Taking audiences on a musical journey back in time, BARRACUDA faithfully recreates Heart's radio and chart-topping hits that are loved by fans worldwide.

With their highly stylized concert presentation of Heart's greatest hits, no audience member will be disappointed.

On Thursday, August 22, you'll enjoy SIMPLY THE BEST- A Celebration of Tina Turner. Join Feinstein's for a celebration of Tina Turner's musical legacy, her singular voice and iconic hits.

All hail the “Queen of Rock ‘n' Roll.” Tina Turner's iconic voice and decades-spanning career gave us songs that became part of the soundtrack of our lives. This celebration of Turner's musical legacy features hits like "Proud Mary", "What's Love Got to Do with It", "Disco Inferno", "Private Dancer" and "Simply the Best".

From the team that brought you the hit shows ALL THE WAY: A Frank Sinatra Tribute, ONE VOICE: The Music of Manilow, SWEET CAROLINE: The Life and Music of Neil Diamond and BECAUSE OF YOU: A Tribute to Tony Bennett, join Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Jazz Quartet as they launch their next tribute show featuring Indy vocal sensation Tiffany Gilliam singing the songs of the woman who inspired millions!

Get tickets for all Feinstein's shows at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/feinsteins-at-hotel-carmichael-52269602813

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. Consider having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.