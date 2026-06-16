BEETLEJUICE Will Come to the Morris Center This Month

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The national tour of Beetlejuice will make its South Bend debut at the Morris Performing Arts Center for a limited engagement June 19-21, 2026, as part of the Broadway in South Bend series.

Based on the 1988 Warner Bros. film directed by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice features a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. The musical follows Lydia Deetz, a teenager fascinated by the afterlife, who encounters a recently deceased couple and a mischievous demon with a flair for chaos. The production earned eight Tony Award nominations during its Broadway run and has become a popular touring title.

Performances in South Bend are scheduled for Friday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 20 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center, located at 211 N. Michigan St. in downtown South Bend.

Casting for the South Bend engagement has not yet been announced. National tour casting is typically released closer to the engagement date. The production features music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, with direction by Alex Timbers, choreography by Connor Gallagher and music supervision by Kris Kukul.

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