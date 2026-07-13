BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Come to Morris Performing Arts Center
The performance is on Thursday, July 30, at 6 p.m.
Bluey's Big Play will come to the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend on Thursday, July 30, at 6 p.m.
Based on the Emmy Award-winning children's television series, Bluey's Big Play is the first live stage adaptation of Bluey, bringing the beloved Heeler family to the stage through life-sized puppets and an original theatrical production. The show follows Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli in a new adventure created especially for live audiences.
Bluey's Big Play is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co. The production features puppet designs that recreate the animated characters for the stage while remaining faithful to the spirit of the hit television series.
The performance will take place at the Morris Performing Arts Center, located at 211 N. Michigan Street in South Bend.
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