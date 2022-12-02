Young Stars Announced For Cape Town City Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER
The young stars for Cape Town City Ballet's production of THE NUTCRACKER have been announced!
What would the festive season be without this magical, enchanting Christmas tale of The Nutcracker Prince, Clara, her brother Fritz and the Mouse King!
More than 300 children attended auditions, with a total of 120 gaining the opportunity to dance in the production. Forty children at each performance will delight audiences as they perform alongside the Company.
Nationwide auditions were held for the roles of Clara and Fritz, with a final six girls selected to dance the role of Clara and four boys for the role of Fritz.
Fun for all the family, THE NUTCRACKER is produced by ballet doyenne Veronica Paeper, and will be presented for a limited season from 7 to 23 December at Artscape in the Opera House.
Celebrating the 130th anniversary of the premiere of this charming ballet story, the dynamic dancers of Cape Town City Ballet will be accompanied by Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) under the baton of Brandon Phillips at select performances.
"We were inspired by the level of talent and infectious enthusiasm of the children that auditioned," says Debbie Turner, CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. "It was wonderful to take the search nationwide and provide the opportunity for young dancers from across the country to perform on the Artscape stage. The professionalism and commitment of these rising artists has also been impressive. It is a pleasure to work with them.
"The final performance on Friday 23 December is going to be particularly special, when old and young kids alike can enjoy the Children's Parade after the show, take pictures with the characters on stage and receive a sweet treat. The perfect send-off into the festive season!"
The dancers performing the role of Clara are: Gia Lipschitz, Maseroka Mothiba and Isabella Godinho who are all from Gauteng, as well as Victoria Toweel from Kwa-Zulu Natal and Kai Damon and Lila Numanoglu, who are both from the Western Cape.
Performing the role of Fritz are: Israel Neethling from Kwa-Zulu Natal and, from the Western Cape, Jannes Emmerich, Jayden Lewis and Thomas La Grange.
An updated cast list has also been released.
The revised full cast schedule is:
Wednesday 7 December at 19h30 (accompanied by CPO)
Sugar Plum Fairy: Kirstel Paterson; Nutcracker Prince: Lêusson Muniz; Queen of the Snow: Hannah Ward; Drosselmeyer: Marcel Meyer
Clara: Lila Numanoglu Fritz: Jannes Emmerich
Thursday 8 December at 19h30 (accompanied by CPO)
Sugar Plum Fairy Léane Theunissen; Nutcracker Prince: Kyle Baird; Queen of the Snow: Kirstel Paterson; Drosselmeyer: Axton Green
Clara: Isabella Godinho Fritz: Jayden Lewis
Friday 9 December at 19h30 (accompanied by CPO)
Sugar Plum Fairy: Hannah Ward; Nutcracker Prince: Quinton Jacobs; Queen of the Snow: Léane Theunissen; Drosselmeyer: Marcel Meyer
Clara: Kai Damon Fritz: Thomas La Grange
Saturday 10 December at 15h00 (accompanied by CPO)
Sugar Plum Fairy: Chanté Daniels; Nutcracker Prince: Kyle Baird; Queen of the Snow: Mikayla Isaacs; Drosselmeyer: Nicolas Laubscher
Clara: Gia Lipschitz Fritz: Jannes Emmerich
Saturday 10 December at 19h30 (accompanied by CPO)
Sugar Plum Fairy: Kirstel Paterson; Nutcracker Prince: Lêusson Muniz; Queen of the Snow: Hannah Ward; Drosselmeyer: Marcel Meyer
Clara: Maseroka Mothiba Fritz: Jayden Lewis
Sunday 11 December at 15h00 (to recorded music)
Sugar Plum Fairy: Chanté Daniels; Nutcracker Prince: Kyle Baird; Queen of the Snow: Mikayla Isaacs; Drosselmeyer: Nicolas Laubscher
Clara: Kai Damon Fritz: Thomas La Grange
Sunday 11 December at 18h00 (accompanied by CPO)
Sugar Plum Fairy Léane Theunissen; Nutcracker Prince: Kyle Baird; Queen of the Snow: Kirstel Paterson; Drosselmeyer: Axton Green
Clara: Victoria Toweel Fritz: Jannes Emmerich
Tuesday 13 December at 19h30 (accompanied by CPO)
Sugar Plum Fairy: Hannah Ward; Nutcracker Prince: Quinton Jacobs; Queen of the Snow: Léane Theunissen; Drosselmeyer: Marcel Meyer
Clara: Gia Lipschitz Fritz: Israel Neethling
Wednesday 14 December at 19h30 (to recorded music)
Sugar Plum Fairy: Hannah Ward; Nutcracker Prince: Quinton Jacobs; Queen of the Snow: Léane Theunissen; Drosselmeyer: Nicolas Laubscher
Clara: Maseroka Mothiba Fritz: Jayden Lewis
Thursday 15 December at 19h30 (to recorded music)
Sugar Plum Fairy: Kirstel Paterson ; Nutcracker Prince: Lêusson Muniz; Queen of the Snow: Hannah Ward; Drosselmeyer: Marcel Meyer
Clara: Lila Numanoglu Fritz: Jannes Emmerich
Friday 16 December at 19h30 (to recorded music)
Sugar Plum Fairy Léane Theunissen; Nutcracker Prince: Kyle Baird; Queen of the Snow: Kirstel Paterson; Drosselmeyer: Marcel Meyer
Clara: Isabella Godinho Fritz: Israel Neethling
Saturday 17 December at 15h00 (to recorded music)
Sugar Plum Fairy: Chanté Daniels; Nutcracker Prince: Kyle Baird; Queen of the Snow: Mikayla Isaacs; Drosselmeyer: Nicolas Laubscher
Clara: Victoria Toweel Fritz: Jayden Lewis
Saturday 17 December at 19h30 (to recorded music)
Sugar Plum Fairy: Hannah Ward Nutcracker Prince: Quinton Jacobs; Queen of the Snow: Léane Theunissen; Drosselmeyer: Marcel Meyer
Clara: Maseroka Mothiba Fritz: Israel Neethling
Sunday 18 December at 15h00 (to recorded music)
Sugar Plum Fairy: Kirstel Paterson ; Nutcracker Prince: Lêusson Muniz; Queen of the Snow: Hannah Ward; Drosselmeyer: Marcel Meyer
Clara: Gia Lipschitz Fritz: Thomas La Grange
Tuesday 20 December at 19h30 (to recorded music)
Sugar Plum Fairy: Chanté Daniels; Nutcracker Prince: Kyle Baird; Queen of the Snow: Mikayla Isaacs; Drosselmeyer: Nicolas Laubscher
Clara: Isabella Godinho Fritz: Jayden Lewis
Wednesday 21 December at 19h30 - (to recorded music)
Sugar Plum Fairy Léane Theunissen:; Nutcracker Prince: Kyle Baird; Queen of the Snow: Kirstel Paterson; Drosselmeyer: Axton Green
Clara: Victoria Toweel Fritz: Jannes Emmerich
Thursday 22 December at 19h30 (to recorded music)
Sugar Plum Fairy: Kirstel Paterson ; Nutcracker Prince: Lêusson Muniz; Queen of the Snow: Hannah Ward; Drosselmeyer: Marcel Meyer
Clara: Kai Damon Fritz: Thomas La Grange
Friday 23 December at 15h00 (Children's Parade - Take pictures with the characters on stage and receive a sweet treat!) (to recorded music)
Sugar Plum Fairy: Hannah Ward Nutcracker Prince: Quinton Jacobs; Queen of the Snow: Léane Theunissen:; Drosselmeyer: Marcel Meyer
Clara: Lila Numanoglu Fritz: Israel Neethling
CAST IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
For THE NUTCRACKER, Veronica Paeper once again teams up with her long-standing collaborator Peter Cazalet for Set and Costume Design, assisted by Set and Costume consultant Michael Mitchell. Acclaimed designer Wilhelm Disbergen is responsible for Lighting Design.
Performed to enchanting music by Tchaikovsky, with libretto by Marius Petipa, adapted from E.T.A. Hoffmann's The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, choreography is by Pamela Chrimes and David Poole after Lev Ivanov.
THE NUTCRACKER will be presented at Artscape in the Opera House from 7 to 23 December.
Bookings can be made at Artscape Dial-A-Seat 021 421 7695 or through Computicket
