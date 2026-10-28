Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
WHY I'M STILL SINGLE Will Open at The Drama Factory
Hall's 60-minute show will take place at The Drama Factory in Strand, Western Cape.
'Why I'm still single (and other stupid questions' will come to The Drama Factory from Tue 24 Nov 2026 to Tue 24 Nov 2026. Get ready for a hilarious night of comedy as Sami Hall takes on society's most ridiculous questions in her one-woman show, Why I'm Still Single (and Other Stupid Questions).
From “Why are you still single?” to “What kind of milk do you want?”, Sami dives headfirst into the absurd expectations placed on thirty-somethings — skewering milestones, awkward small talk, and life's everyday nonsense with razor-sharp wit and zero filter.
Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/whatson#24Nov26. The Drama Factory is located at 10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park, Strand, Western Cape, South Africa.
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