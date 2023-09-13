WHEN THE DEAD ARRIVED Comes to Milnerton Playhouse This Month

Critically acclaimed local playwright Werner Asher Steffen brings a new play to the stage of Milnerton Playhouse from September 29 to October 14. The world premiere of 'When the Dead Arrived' is directed by Anton Schӓfer and three talented actors take the main roles. The story questions humanity and our reactions when a global crisis hits.



A mysterious mutated virus breaks out and, as people become half-dead, the race for survival begins. Three characters, John (Werner Steffen), Clive (Shaun Saal) and Cordelia (Ilse van Niekerk) find themselves in a small, now-abandoned office looking for temporary refuge from the outbreak. As they interact, plan and attempt to orchestrate their own survival, their own sense of humanity is tested, revealing some deeper truths about human nature.



This is a thought-provoking, searching production which looks at the fact that when faced with a threat people tend to fend for themselves without thought for those less fortunate, something experienced to a large extent during the COVID pandemic (the period when the play was written). Despite so much selflessness by many in the public service and within communities, the selfishness displayed elsewhere raised many questions.



Director Anton Schafer has this to say: 'While we use the notion of 'half dead' it is not for the sake of creating a show of horror and blood, but rather as a vehicle to illustrate a deeper truth about our own sense of humanity. When we are all in dire straits, our sense of humanity is truly put to the test. How "good" are we really, despite what we think (or like to think) about ourselves? The play tries to challenge these notions of "humanity" and "goodwill in extreme circumstances" and hopes to open up this dialogue.'



The stellar cast brings a wealth of experience to the stage and Werner Asher Steffen as John is not only a playwright but has been seen in "Art" in 2017 and "A Dog's Life" in 2021. He has written and directed two plays at the Milnerton Playhouse "And Then What" in 2019 and "So... That Happened" in 2022 . This is his third play to be staged at the playhouse. Shaun Saal as Clive is no stranger to the Milnerton stage and was in "And Then What?"(2019) and "So... That Happened" (2022). Ilse Van Niekerk (Cordelia) appeared on the Milnerton stage in "Pa Maak Vir My 'n Vlieer Pa" (2016) and won the CATA for Most Promising Newcomer. Since then she has made numerous television appearances in local series such as "Vredesduiwe", "Katvis", "Ekstasis", "Die Byl", "Donkerbos", "Alles Malan", "Lui Maar Op" "Belinda" and Netflix show "Tali's#joburgdairy".



Warning: The play contains strong language and themes of an adult nature and is not suitable for person under the age of 16.

Details:

Venue: Milnerton Playhouse. Pienaar Road, (behind the Library) Milnerton 7441

Dates: Fridays: @ 8pm 29 Sept, 6 and 13 Oct and

Saturdays @ 2pm - 7 and 14 October; @8pm 29 September, 7 and 14 October