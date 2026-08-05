VINCENT - HIS QUEST TO LOVE & BE LOVED to Make Pretoria Debut on Heritage Day

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Vincent – His Quest To Love And Be Loved will be making its Pretoria debut on Heritage Day, Thursday 24 September at Fairtree Atterbury Theatre at 14h00.

Vincent, the three time Naledi award-winning musical, stars Daniel Anderson accompanied by Paul Ferreira on piano, written and directed by Amanda Bothma.

Anderson delves deep into the enigmatic life of Vincent Van Gogh, exploring the complexities of his relentless pursuit of artistic fulfilment and genuine human connection. Through reimagined renditions of popular musical theatre, pop, rock, and jazz numbers, this unique multimedia musical cabaret offers a fresh perspective on Van Gogh's unwavering desire for love and acceptance.

Daniel Anderson's commanding performance takes the audience on an emotional journey through the turbulent existence of the iconic artist.

From the very first note to the final chord, Vincent immerses the spectators in a world of passion and creativity, sparking a profound connection with Van Gogh's timeless struggles and triumphs.

VINCENT - HIS QUEST TO LOVE AND BE LOVED, a multimedia musical, tells of a complex man with a ruthless drive to create and a deep-seated desire to love and be loved.

Vincent has enjoyed sold out seasons in all major centres in SA and last year experienced a sold-out West End debut performance in London in August 2025. Since the show's first performance, Daniel has been nominated as a Fleur du Cap finalist, the show received SIX Naledi Theatre Awards nominations, winning three.

Vincent also bears a Bronze Standard Bank Ovation Award from the National Arts Festival and played to 5-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2023. A KANNA Award win for Best Musical Production at KKKNK in 2025 has been the most recent award the musical has achieved.



Photo Credit: - Alan Eason

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