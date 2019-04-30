Tribute To Aretha Franklin With 4 Tons Of Fun Comes to The Drama Factory

Join favourite all female vocal group, 4 Tons of Fun in a fitting tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. This is a chance to see four of Cape Town's finest vocalists with their amazing voices, big talents and big laughs celebrating through song, the life of a woman who influenced generations of singers and touched the lives of so many.

Following the untimely death of Aretha Franklin in August 2018, the three founder members of 3 Tons of Fun, Sthe Mfuphi (Saxy Sthe), Bulelwa Sakayi (Beautiful Bee) and Michelle Thomas (Mysterious Mich) together with powerhouse Soi Soi Gqeza, have produced a fitting tribute to this iconic singer. Included in the show are lesser known favourites like 'Chain of Fools' and 'A deeper love' as well as the big numbers such as 'Respect', 'Natural Woman' and 'Ain't no mountain'. The undisputed 'Queen of Soul' created a legacy that spans an incredible six decades. Over the course of her career, Franklin garnered 44 Grammy nominations, winning 18 and became the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. Aretha Franklin's powerful distinctive gospel-honed vocal style has influenced countless singers across multi-generations justifiably earning her the Rolling Stone magazine's No 1 place on a list of 'Greatest Singers of All Time'. She didn't just sing with soul, she was soul.

In this performance, these four women, Sthe, Bee, Michelle and Soi Soi, with their amazing voices will pay tribute to Aretha Franklin in what will be a celebration through song of the life of a woman who has influenced generations of singers and touched the lives of so many. Combining vocal power, skillful harmonies and smoldering sensuality with vivacious energy, these larger than life women will entertain the audience like no other. Having wowed 1000's of fans for over 11 years, 4 Tons of Fun's name is synonymous with great fun, positive energy, big smiles and entertainment that guarantees to have the audience on their feet.

STHE MFUPHI - (also known as Saxy Sthe) has her roots in Kwa Zulu Natal studying jazz at the Natal Technikon before moving to Cape Town in 2002. As a talented songwriter and extraordinary vocalist, she penned three songs for the group's debut album "Larger than Life. A music video for her original song "Usibali" was released in 2014. She also currently performs as a solo artiste and has been a prelim judge for IDOLS for the past 5 years. BULELWA SAKAYI - (also known as Beautiful Bee) is from the Eastern Cape's East London. She moved to Cape Town to study chemical engineering but not finding it sufficiently emotionally challenging, she decided to pursue a career in the performing arts, singing in choral ensembles and joining an actor's agency. She has traveled internationally performing in a number of film productions including the widely acclaimed UCarmen EKhayelitsha as Frasquita. She is frequently seen in television advertisements and on stage as well as adding the playful flavour to 3 Tons of Fun. Michelle Thomas - (known as Mysterious Michelle) is a home-grown girl. Losing her drummer father at an early age was the catalyst for Michelle to begin to sing and perform. Despite her family's ambition of her achieving a Bachelor's degree at UWC which she eventually abandoned in the third year, she decided to follow her lifelong passion of singing and performing, joining Sthe and Bee in 2007 to form 3 Tons of Fun. SOI SOI GQEZA - (Sultry Soi Soi) -a Cape Town local, began her singing career as a backing vocalist for artists like Ringo Madlingozi, Brenda Fassie, Lucky Dube and Winston Mankunku Ngozi. Together with her band, she performs at local restaurants, private functions, weddings and corporate events, and has taken her music as far as Spain, Vietnam, Bahrain and Thailand. Her varied repertoire of light jazz standards, Afro-jazz and old-school party favourites has entertained local audiences and dignitaries including former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Nelson Mandela.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/3tons2019.





