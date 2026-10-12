TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE to Return to Theatre on the Square

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Theatre on the Square has announced that Tuesdays With Morrie will be returning to its stage in a moving and inspirational revival. The new production, an adaptation of Mitch Albom's bestselling memoir, dramatizes the actual visits between journalist, Mitch Albom and his former sociology professor, Morrie Schwartz. It is a beautiful story of friendship, love and the lessons that matter in life.

Leading South African actor Michael Richard will star as Morrie, alongside his talented son, actor Jeremy Richard as Mitch. A real life father and son duo!

The brand new production will be directed by award-winning Alan Swerdlow, who also directed the acclaimed production by Theatre on the Square in 2010 with Graham Hopkins and Asher Stoltz. The set and lighting will be designed by Wilhelm Disbergen.

This intimate production promises laughter, tears and plenty of food for thought. It's a heart-warming theatre treat about living, loving and learning - a story for everyone. The central moral of the story is that confronting your mortality, helps you learn how to truly live.

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE the novel, has sold nearly 18 million copies globally and has been translated into 48 languages. It is one of the best-selling memoirs in the history of publishing. The stage adaptation by Mitch Albom and Jeffrey Hatcher, has been playing worldwide since 2002.

Showtimes for the new production will be nightly from Tuesdays to Fridays at 7.30, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm and Sunday matinees at 3pm. It is the perfect end of year entertainment filled with humour and heart to appeal to families, schools, corporates and special interest groups. Dinner/show packages can be arranged. For further information and group bookings arrangements, call Daphne Kuhn at Theatre on the Square on tell. 083 377 4969 or 011 883 8606.

For online bookings click onto WEBTICKETS.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 18 Hrs 39 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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