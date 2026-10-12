TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE to Return to Theatre on the Square
Michael Richard and son Jeremy Richard star in Alan Swerdlow's revival of the two-character play.
Theatre on the Square has announced that Tuesdays With Morrie will be returning to its stage in a moving and inspirational revival. The new production, an adaptation of Mitch Albom's bestselling memoir, dramatizes the actual visits between journalist, Mitch Albom and his former sociology professor, Morrie Schwartz. It is a beautiful story of friendship, love and the lessons that matter in life.
Leading South African actor Michael Richard will star as Morrie, alongside his talented son, actor Jeremy Richard as Mitch. A real life father and son duo!
The brand new production will be directed by award-winning Alan Swerdlow, who also directed the acclaimed production by Theatre on the Square in 2010 with Graham Hopkins and Asher Stoltz. The set and lighting will be designed by Wilhelm Disbergen.
This intimate production promises laughter, tears and plenty of food for thought. It's a heart-warming theatre treat about living, loving and learning - a story for everyone. The central moral of the story is that confronting your mortality, helps you learn how to truly live.
TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE the novel, has sold nearly 18 million copies globally and has been translated into 48 languages. It is one of the best-selling memoirs in the history of publishing. The stage adaptation by Mitch Albom and Jeffrey Hatcher, has been playing worldwide since 2002.
Showtimes for the new production will be nightly from Tuesdays to Fridays at 7.30, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm and Sunday matinees at 3pm. It is the perfect end of year entertainment filled with humour and heart to appeal to families, schools, corporates and special interest groups. Dinner/show packages can be arranged. For further information and group bookings arrangements, call Daphne Kuhn at Theatre on the Square on tell. 083 377 4969 or 011 883 8606.
For online bookings click onto WEBTICKETS.
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