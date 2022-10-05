THE STORY OF EVA CASSIDY Announced At The Drama Factory

Fresh from earning an Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown/Makhanda, "The Story of Eva Cassidy" is at once beautiful and tragic.

Our heroine is a petite blonde so shy and unsure of her talent that she would never realise the degree of her gift during her own lifetime. Her most important album was self-financed; her breakthrough music video was shot on a shaky handheld camera; her largest audience was a handful of people; she died at the age of 33... but - as with all great legends - what seemed to be the end was actually the beginning. Featuring favourites like Sting's "Fields Of Gold", Judy Garland's "Over The Rainbow" and Peggy Lee's "Fever", as well as familiar gospel and blues numbers, this one-hour tribute show will have you laughing, crying, and celebrating a singer who was discovered too late. Kerry Hiles teams up with guitarist Rob Thompson and drummer Kristo Zondagh to bring the music and magic of Eva Cassidy to life.

Kerry Hiles is a South African singer and bass player, actress, emcee and voice artist. She is based in East London where she farms with dairy goats, but travels extensively for engagements. Kerry acted in the television soapie "Isidingo" for many years and also played bit parts in feature films shot in SA. She is well respected in the voice-over industry for her skills in the recording studio, whether it is for radio adverts, documentary narration, or on-hold messages for companies worldwide, and Kerry has become well-known for her effervescent hosting style as an emcee. But it is performing music which really resonates with Kerry. She has years of experience in cover bands, original bands and show bands, covering various styles of music. She worked extensively for the Barnyard Theatre Franchise countrywide and has enjoyed contracts as a bass player/vocalist on cruise ships and for hotel residencies in the Middle East. Equally comfortable as part of an ensemble or performing solo, this award-winning artist engages her audiences every time she takes to the stage.

Kristo Zondagh's ability to span genres has left fans dumbfounded. His early career was punctuated by orchestra pit playing in musicals, concerts with the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra, and metal gigs, often on the same weekend. His neo-soul band, VuDu, won the 2016 Young Legends competition landing them a highly coveted spot at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. He has recorded and performed with pop-folk singer-songwriter, Stuart Reece, boasting chart-topping singles on national and regional South African radio stations, and performances at Algoa Live and the Grahamstown National Arts Festival. While working for Barnyard Theatres, he was part of highly successful shows including Celtic Rock and Cirque Rock. Besides his various session gigs, Zondagh currently divides his time between groups like Franky & The Misfits (swing), Straight, No Chaser (jazz), Johnny Foxx & The Jack Rabbit Slims (rockabilly), Rob Thompson Band (blues/rock), Tim Sedso & The Linebackers (rock) The Reunion (rock), GEESx (techno/DNB), and Boiling Point (hardcore).

Rob Thompson, born 1988, can easily be described as the most talented and passionate Blues Rock export to emerge from the Port Elizabeth in the last decade and a half. A bonafide triple threat as guitarist, singer and songwriter, Thompson's heart lies in performing. He has shared the stage with a variety of artists and groups such as Albert Frost, Guy Buttery, Robin Auld, Dave Goldblum, The Jack Rabbit Slims, Stuart Reece Band, Black and White Dogs, Gitanos De La Duende, and the Four Winds Folk Club, the oldest of its kind in South Africa. In 2011, having played guitar for only six years, at the age of 23 Thompson completed his first tour of the USA, performing a number of shows across the country as well as touring with acclaimed American blues legend Ray Fuller. In addition to his international success, Rob has also performed at a number of South African music festivals and other venues with his bands, including, among others, multiple appearances at the acclaimed Durban International Blues Festival, the Grahamstown National Arts Festival, Splashy Fen, Manville Folk Festival, and the Richmond Hill Music Festival.

