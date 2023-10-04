THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD Comes to the Masque Next Month

Cape Town Theatre Company and The Masque are revitalising the much-loved tradition of Agatha Christie at the theatre. This time round however, things are not quite what they seem to be!

The Murder of The Murder of Roger Ackroyd follows a fictional amateur society (who are really keen and committed), and their attempt to stage this iconic masterpiece. Attempt being the operative word, for things quickly go awry, with hilarious consequences.

Presented by Cape Town Theatre Company and The Masque, The Murder of The Murder of Roger Ackroyd will be performed from 3 until 18 November at The Masque. Bookings can be made via Quicket.

The Murder of The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, directed by Stephan Fourie, is brought to you by the same team from CTTC who presented the sold-out run of The Great Gatsby at The Star Theatre last year. From The Masque's side, the team has producer Faeron Wheeler on board, who was responsible for bringing Sleeping Beauty and Twelfth Night to the stage.

The audience is guaranteed to be clutching at their sides as Hercule Poirot, Dr Sheppard and the residents of Fernley Park investigate the murder of the extremely wealthy, Roger Ackroyd. While the characters try to answer the question of whodunit, the actors are hoping to just get to the end of the play alive.

“This is a particularly perfect production to kick off our summer season,” says Faeron Wheeler, programming manager of The Masque. “The Murder of The Murder of Roger Ackroyd is a love letter to community theatre, a play-within-a-play, where the hapless actors are pushing the boundaries of what human tenacity can overcome and achieve!”

Director Stephan Fourie says, ‘This show promises to stay true to the exciting twists and turns of a typical Agatha Christie, while disrupting everything you know about theatre in a riotous montage! It is a tribute to the tireless contributions of those in community theatre, who adore this wonderful community. It is a fabulous tonic for anyone in need of a good laugh!”

The production is adapted for stage by Stephan Fourie and Faeron Wheeler, with Set Design by Robyn Theron, Set Engineering by Simon Dutton and Costume Design by Marna Wright. It is a joint production between two community societies – The Masque and Cape Town Theatre Company.

More than 60 years old, The Masque is an iconic venue in the Cape Town cultural landscape. A unique and historic space, it has been home to many community theatre societies over the years and was established by local attorney Bertie Stern with the objective of encouraging voluntary participation in all forms of theatre by all people. Continuing its work into the post-Covid-19 era, The Masque seeks to present high-quality amateur theatre productions, providing a service of artistic engagement with the local community, celebrating diversity and building on the Theatre’s reputation as a sought-after professional venue-for-hire.

Cape Town Theatre Company is one of Cape Town’s most prolific creators of theatre within the mother city. In the Company’s short three-year existence, the company has already created ground-breaking work, ranging from musical theatre to original plays. Some of its most successful projects include The Great Gatsby and The Secret Garden at the Star Theatre, Hairspray at The Baxter, A Picture of Dorian Gray, A Boarding Line and This Moment at The Masque, as well as well as a host of musical revues.

