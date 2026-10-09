THE FOOL'S GUIDE TO LIVING... AND DYING... to Play POPArt Theatre

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The Fool's Guide to Living... and Dying... will come to the POPArt Theatre from Sun 22 Nov 2026 to Wed 25 Nov 2026. Performed by Andrew Buckland, directed by Janet Buckland, written by Andrew Buckland and Janet Buckland, and produced by Mouthpeace.

The Fool's Guide is an hilarious and highly physical journey through the world of contemporary tech, navigated with the virtuoso skill of an actor at the peak of his powers. The one man tour de force asks serious questions about the human condition, especially in relation to social media and AI, and presents unique and thought provoking answers through raucous comedy and poignant story telling.

Will Milton Yonaire be able to save his son Billy Yonaire before the TechBro Overlords do their worst? Can TechBro Billy survive the exploitation of a corrupt social media platform? Can his greatest fan, The FaNarrator protect her Tea Cup Yorkie called Porky from the assassination plot by Chad, the head of the TechBro Overlords? What is the secret carried by the Home Robot Vacuum Cleaner?

Follow these colourful characters as they find their way through the slightly surreal comic adventure, which is also a fast paced thriller, complete with twists and surprises. The intriguing multi-threaded narrative blazes a trail from the familiar to landscapes beyond the veil of death.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 18 Hrs 16 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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