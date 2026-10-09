THE FOOL'S GUIDE TO LIVING... AND DYING... to Play POPArt Theatre
Andrew Buckland performs the award-nominated solo show directed by Janet Buckland at the Johannesburg venue.
The Fool's Guide to Living... and Dying... will come to the POPArt Theatre from Sun 22 Nov 2026 to Wed 25 Nov 2026. Performed by Andrew Buckland, directed by Janet Buckland, written by Andrew Buckland and Janet Buckland, and produced by Mouthpeace.
The Fool's Guide is an hilarious and highly physical journey through the world of contemporary tech, navigated with the virtuoso skill of an actor at the peak of his powers. The one man tour de force asks serious questions about the human condition, especially in relation to social media and AI, and presents unique and thought provoking answers through raucous comedy and poignant story telling.
Will Milton Yonaire be able to save his son Billy Yonaire before the TechBro Overlords do their worst? Can TechBro Billy survive the exploitation of a corrupt social media platform? Can his greatest fan, The FaNarrator protect her Tea Cup Yorkie called Porky from the assassination plot by Chad, the head of the TechBro Overlords? What is the secret carried by the Home Robot Vacuum Cleaner?
Follow these colourful characters as they find their way through the slightly surreal comic adventure, which is also a fast paced thriller, complete with twists and surprises. The intriguing multi-threaded narrative blazes a trail from the familiar to landscapes beyond the veil of death.
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