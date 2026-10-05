SHOPLEFT to Open at POPArt Theatre in Johannesburg
Devised by Sphesihle Dube, Eleloang Soko, and Mzwandile Mphiti, the 60-minute show explores community impact and business transformation.
ShopLeft will come to POPArt Theatre, devised by a cast that includes Sphesihle Dube, Eleloang Soko, and Mzwandile Mphiti.
ShopLeft: A Path to Revitalization chronicles the collective efforts of a dedicated team as they endeavour to restore ShopLeft to its former prominence while making a meaningful impact on their community.
In the heart of our bustling city lies ShopLeft, a once-thriving establishment now grappling with a decline in clientele and organizational disarray. Determined to reverse this trend, the shop's proprietors have embarked on a journey to secure the expertise of Mr. Cheng, renowned for his ability to turn around struggling businesses.
As they prepare to present their case to Mr. Cheng, tensions run high among the shop's workers and management, each striving to make a compelling impression. Through meticulous planning and collaboration, they craft a presentation that not only addresses ShopLeft's challenges but also proposes innovative solutions to broader societal issues.
Performances will run 8-11 October.
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