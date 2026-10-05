SHOPLEFT to Open at POPArt Theatre in Johannesburg

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ShopLeft will come to POPArt Theatre, devised by a cast that includes Sphesihle Dube, Eleloang Soko, and Mzwandile Mphiti.

ShopLeft: A Path to Revitalization chronicles the collective efforts of a dedicated team as they endeavour to restore ShopLeft to its former prominence while making a meaningful impact on their community.



In the heart of our bustling city lies ShopLeft, a once-thriving establishment now grappling with a decline in clientele and organizational disarray. Determined to reverse this trend, the shop's proprietors have embarked on a journey to secure the expertise of Mr. Cheng, renowned for his ability to turn around struggling businesses.

As they prepare to present their case to Mr. Cheng, tensions run high among the shop's workers and management, each striving to make a compelling impression. Through meticulous planning and collaboration, they craft a presentation that not only addresses ShopLeft's challenges but also proposes innovative solutions to broader societal issues.

Performances will run 8-11 October.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 18 Hrs 34 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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