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DIE SIEL VAN EUGENE MARAIS to Make Gauteng Debut at Centurion Theatre

Daniel Anderson stars alongside pianist Paul Ferreira in Amanda Bothma's tribute to Afrikaans literature.

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DIE SIEL VAN EUGENE MARAIS to Make Gauteng Debut at Centurion Theatre

Wêla Kapêla Productions has announced that Die Siel van Eugene Marais (The Soul of Eugène Marais) will be making its Gauteng debut, following a successful National tour, at the Centurion Theatrefor 2 shows only on 24 and 25 July.

Starring the award-winning young actor Daniel Anderson, accompanied on piano by Paul Ferreira, Die Siel van Eugene Marais takes audiences on a compelling journey through the life of one of South Africa's most fascinating literary figures.

Through Marais' poetry, set to music by several South African composers, a profoundly human story unfolds. 

Audiences witness Eugène Marais's remarkable transformation: from a charming young journalist and charismatic law student who moved among London's elite, to the legendary "Wonder Dokter" of the Waterberg, the pioneering naturalist and poet; and finally to the desolate old man, caught between genius and self-destruction.

"We didn't want to simply tell Eugène Marais's life story," says writer and director Amanda Bothma. "We wanted to reveal his soul—his brilliance, his suffering, his love of nature, and his inability to escape his demons. This is not merely the story of a poet; it is the story of a human being."

Die Siel van Eugene Marais weaves together poetry, original music and drama to create an intimate theatrical experience—a tribute to one of the greatest minds in Afrikaans literature, whose words and legacy continue to resonate deeply today.

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