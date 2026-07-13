HERCULES is Now Playing at OAK Youth Theatre

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OAK Youth Theatre's production of Hercules is now playing at the Fairtree Atterbury Theatre in Pretoria. Performances will continue through 19 July 2026.

The VIP performance welcomed a number of names from the entertainment and theatre industry, including Nadia Beukes, André Schwartz, Michael Fullard, Luigia Casaleggio, Rikus Strauss and Johan Ferreira.

Following more than a decade of developing young performers, OAK Youth Theatre continues its legacy with Hercules, a large-scale musical that combines powerful vocals, energetic choreography and impressive staging. The company celebrated its 10-year milestone in 2025 with LEGACY: A 10 Year Celebration, marking a journey that began in 2015 and has established OAK as one of Pretoria's leading youth theatre companies.

The production follows OAK Youth Theatre's recent recognition at the 21st Annual Naledi Theatre Awards. The company's 2025 production of The Little Mermaid received a nomination for Best Production for Children and Young Audiences, while cast members André Smit and Ruth Weiss received nominations for Best Performance in a Production for Young Audiences.

Directed by OAK co-founder Cameron Botha, Hercules is led by a creative team of experienced theatre professionals dedicated to developing the next generation of performers.

Co-founder Stephan van der Walt brings extensive professional musical theatre experience to the production. His credits include Jersey Boys, Chicago, We Will Rock You and, most recently, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, where he performed as Admetus/Macavity in the South African season and international tour presented by GWB Entertainment.

Musical director Jaco Smit, a producer, multi-instrumentalist and session musician, has led OAK Youth Theatre's music department since 2017 and has worked with leading South African artists across the music industry. He is also a Naledi Theatre Award nominee for Musical Arrangements. Resident choreographer Tarryn Botha brings extensive musical theatre experience, with choreography credits including Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Shrek the Musical Jr., alongside professional performance credits in South Africa and abroad.

The principal cast of Hercules brings together some of South Africa's most exciting young performers.

Rossouw van Wyk leads the production as Hercules, alongside Nina Smit as Megara. Naledi Theatre Award nominee André Smit takes on the role of Hades following his acclaimed performance in The Little Mermaid. Arehone Masakona stars as Phil, while Jemma Gradwell portrays Hera.

Gideon van Biljon appears as Young Hercules, bringing international experience after performing the role of Eric in the international tour of Matilda the Musical, produced in collaboration with the Royal Shakespeare Company and GWB Entertainment. He has also been cast in the title role of Scenario Youth's upcoming production of Peter Pan Jr.

For more than a decade, OAK Youth Theatre has helped launch the careers of young performers who have gone on to make their mark in South Africa's entertainment industry.

Former OAK performers include Jackie Lulu, who has appeared in productions such as Die Kaplyn and the recent South African production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, and Rikus Strauss, who became a familiar face on South African television through his role as Tjattas Botma in 7de Laan. The journey of Reinier van Zyl, who has progressed from OAK performer to assistant musical director on Hercules, further reflects the company's commitment to developing talent both on and behind the stage.

Hercules follows the legendary hero's journey of discovering his identity, purpose and true strength. Filled with memorable music, dynamic choreography, humour and heart, the production delivers an unforgettable theatre experience for audiences of all ages.

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