Review: KARAMONK at Masambe At The Baxter

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What an absolutely delightful evening of theatre! KARAMONK is one of those rare productions that completely draws you into its world from the moment Bianca Flanders steps onto the stage. Warm, charming and utterly at ease with her audience, she doesn't simply tell stories – she invites you into them.

Presented as a unique blend of cabaret and the traditional Japanese art of Kamishibai (paper theatre), KARAMONK brings together a collection of contemporary South African stories by writers including Tertius Kapp, Ronelda Kamfer, Megan Choritz, Mikayla Brown, Lebogang Mogashoa, Jemma Kahn and Bianca Flanders herself. Under Kahn's inventive direction, the production becomes a celebration of local storytelling – funny, quirky, touching and unmistakably South African.

Flanders is a captivating storyteller. Her masterful vocal control allows her to slip effortlessly between characters, creating distinct voices with nothing more than a subtle change in accent, tone or rhythm. Equally impressive is her physical storytelling; sometimes the slightest shift in posture or gesture is all that's needed to transform into someone entirely different.

Adding another layer of charm are the beautifully illustrated story panels, which slide in and out of a small framed box reminiscent of a children's puppet theatre or an old-fashioned picture show. The artwork is colourful, simple and wonderfully effective, allowing the audience's imagination to fill in the rest.

The production is further enriched by Flanders' musical talent. Between the stories she sings several songs in a beautifully warm, harmonious voice that perfectly complements the gentle, intimate atmosphere of the evening.

The 70-minute running time flew by. I laughed often, smiled throughout, and left feeling thoroughly entertained. KARAMONK is inventive, heartfelt and beautifully performed—a reminder of just how magical simple storytelling can be in the hands of an exceptional performer.

If you're looking for theatre that is clever, charming and genuinely uplifting, don't miss KARAMONK. It's an absolute gem.

15 – 25 July 2026

Tickets R180pp (NB Age restriction: No under 16)

Book at Webtickets online or at Pick n Pay stores. https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1591569024

THE POWERHOUSE TEAM:

Produced By: Bianca Flanders

Directed By: Jemma Kahn

Performed By: Bianca Flanders

Written By: Tertius Kapp, Ronelda Kamfer, Jemma Kahn, Megan Choritz, Mikayla Brown, Bianca Flanders and Lebogan Mogashoa.

Illustrated By: Kyle Jardine, Imaan Anders, Jemma Kahn and Rebecca Haysom

Stage Management: Dian Micheal Harcovecchio

Marketing: Franci van den Berg

Music Direction: Ramon Alexander

Dates: 15 to 25 July 2026

Venue: The Baxter Masambe Theatre

Photos source – Social Media

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