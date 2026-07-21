James Stewart & John Ellis Will Explore the Music of Sting and The Police at The Drama Factory

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James Stewart & John Ellis will explore the music of Sting & The Police at The Drama Factory this September. The performance will take place on Friday 4 September at 7:30pm.

James Stewart & John Ellis explore the music of Sting & The Police Don't miss this one-of-a-kind musical experience - two award-winning artists exploring and celebrating the songwriting genius of one of their most significant influences - Sting. The rich tapestry of Sting's solo compositions - and those he wrote with The Police, intertwines with the artistry of James Stewart and John Ellis bridging the past and the present, breathing new life into the songs we all know and love. This is an evening that will leave you with a renewed love for the magic of music.

James Stewart is a chart-topping, multi-Emmy nominated, multi-SAMA Award-winning singer & songwriter. John Ellis led his band, Tree63, to international acclaim as their singer, guitar player and award-winning songwriter. He has been nominated for a SAMA award and has released five solo albums.

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