ON THE LIST: NSA and K-Movement to Stage Original South African Musical at Joburg Theatre

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The National School of the Arts (NSA), in partnership with K-Movement and with the support of the SAMPRA Development Fund, will present ON THE LIST - Broadway the NSA Way, a vibrant new South African musical taking to The Lesedi stage at the Joburg Theatre from 6 to 9 August.

Set in 2026 ON THE LIST explores a rapidly changing creative culture and landscape. It can also be seen as NSA's youthful homage to A Chorus Line and Fame of the 70s. ON THE LIST touches on AI, influencer culture, popularity versus artistry, and money versus integrity - while celebrating the grit it takes to hold onto a creative dream. The production asks a timely question: in a world where technology can create almost anything, what makes an artist truly irreplaceable?

At the heart of the story is a determined young female director on a mission to create South Africa's next ground-breaking musical. As singers, dancers, comedians, musicians and dreamers battle for a place in the spotlight, ambition clashes with truth, relationships are tested, and hidden stories come to light. What begins as a search for talent becomes a journey of identity, healing and belonging - guided by an unexpected spiritual presence - as the director discovers that greatness is never achieved alone.

'Returning to the National School of the Arts is a powerful full-circle moment,' said Khaya Ndlovu Mpehle, an NSA Class of 2009 alum and Founder & Creative Director of K-Movement. 'These halls shaped my love for storytelling, creativity and movement, and it is a profound honour to return and inspire the next generation of artists.

'At K-Movement, we believe in creating with intention, moving with purpose, and using every creative process to inspire growth, connection and meaningful change. We do not simply create performances; we create platforms that empower artists to find their voice, own their authenticity, and step boldly into their potential.

''On The List' is a tribute to resilience, identity, and the truth that every artist deserves to belong. My hope is that every student who steps onto the stage leaves knowing that dreams are built through purpose, discipline, and community. When we invest in young artists today, we are not only shaping their future - we are creating the mentors, leaders and visionaries who will inspire the generations that follow. That is the legacy I am honoured to continue: creating with intention, leading with purpose, and ensuring that the next generation of artists knows they belong.'

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