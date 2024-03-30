ROCK AROUND THE CLOCK - THE MORNING AFTER BAND to Play Drama Factory in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the success of their previous shows "Country Roads" and "We Built This City – A Tribute to the 80s" at The Drama Factory last year, The Morning After Band, a polished and highly sought-after band based in Johannesburg, has announced their upcoming event, "Rock Around The Clock", a captivating showcase of popular music from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

The title of The Morning After Band's latest show, is the iconic song "Rock Around The Clock", which was originally recorded by the first Rock ‘n Roll band, the rock pantheon, Bill Haley & His Comets, and holds the distinction of being the first Rock 'n Roll international No.1 hit, that topped the Billboard's Pop charts. It became a pop sensation, after playing over the opening credits of “Blackboard Jungle”, selling a million copies in a single month in the spring of 1955! It has since been covered by notable artists including Ringo Starr, The Isley Brothers, Pat Boone, The Platters, and Johnny Cooper.

Known for their electrifying performances and ability to capture the essence of classic Rock 'n Roll, The Morning After band, with their incredible talent and passion for great music from the 1950s - 1970s, will don their smart black suits, and take audiences on a nostalgic journey through hits of legendary artists like Bill Haley & His Comets', “Rock Around The Clock”, Chuck Berry's "Johnny B Goode", The Beatles' "I Wanna Hold Your Hand", Buddy Holly's “That'll Be The Day”, Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams", Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in The Wall", Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline", Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Bad Moon Rising", and Status Quo's “Rockin' All Over The World”, among others.

“Rock Around The Clock” promises to be a mind-blowing experience of world-class entertainment, featuring a mix of classic hits to lesser known gems, sing-along anthems to get-down-and-boogie tunes from the 1950s - 1970s … something for everyone.

Prepare to "Rock Around The Clock" and be transported back in time, as you embark on this musical voyage spanning three decades of the greatest music!

Bios

The Morning After band, comprising Dirk Klut, Gerhard Oosthuizen, and Shannon Sutherland-Clark, was established in 2010 by lifelong friends Dirk and Gerhard, who identified a significant demand in the wedding market for a professional live band based in Johannesburg. Since then, they have traversed southern and central Africa, not only entertaining at weddings, but also performing at corporate events, special occasions, theatres and theatre supper venues.

Dirk Klut has immersed himself in music for over two decades, honing his guitar skills by learning every verse and chorus of Eric Clapton's "Unplugged" album. This dedication offers a glimpse into his strong work ethic and passion for music. When he's not refining his fashion sense, Dirk showcases his guitar prowess and vocal talent with The Morning After. He also enjoys traveling, delving into biographies, and handcrafting guitars from scratch.

Gerhard Oosthuizen possesses the versatility to play a multitude of instruments, but within The Morning After, he assumes the roles of occasional vocalist and bassist extraordinaire. A seasoned musician, G has previously performed with various popular South African acts before joining forces with his best friend and business partner, Dirk, to form The Morning After. Known for his knack for organization and problem-solving, G manages the operational aspects of the band effortlessly. His penchant for cracking dad jokes adds a light-hearted touch to the group dynamic.

Shannon Sutherland-Clark defies the stereotypical image associated with drummers. Punctual and highly skilled, he approaches drumming as a technical art form rather than mere bashing around. A recipient of the SAMA award, Shannon boasts a five-handicap in golf, contributes humour as the band's clown, and embodies the real-life counterpart of Bob the Builder, adept at construction and craftsmanship.

Schedule

Date and Time: Sun 7th Apr 4pm

Standard: R180.00

Concession: R160.00

Duration: 105mins

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting the button below.

Drama Factory

10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 073 215 2290