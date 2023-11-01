RAPUNZEL Comes to The Masque in December

There's an abundance of festive season fun coming with The Masque's new fairy tale Rapunzel – Untangling the Truth.

The Masque's annual fairy tale, which is fast becoming a must-see event on the Western Cape cultural calendar, will run from 14 until 23 December, and then from 4 until 14 January 2024.

Bookings can be made via Quicket.

Rapunzel – Untangling the Truth is a fun-filled, whacky pantomime-reimagining of the beloved fairy tale, Rapunzel, that's great festive season entertainment for all the family!

Containing hit songs like Don't Stop Me Now, One Way or Another, Flowers, and musical classics such as Go the Distance and Mother Knows Best - this musical romp has something for everyone.



Following in the footsteps of The Masque's previous fairy tale outings of Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, Rapunzel is set to rewrite the narrative and have a lot of fun while doing it.

“We are firmly cementing the tradition of a festive season fairy tale onto the Western Cape theatre calendar!” says Faeron Wheeler, programming manager of The Masque. “This is the third year in a row that we're going for it. Our fabulous new team is bringing a fresh energy to this year's edition! Bring your visitors from out of town and why not give the gift of theatre tickets as a Christmas present!”

Everyone knows the story - a young princess kidnapped by the wicked witch Gothel is hidden away in a tower in the forest. The only way in is to climb her exceptionally long hair. The only world she's ever known is the tower, so chaos is bound to ensue when she escapes with the help of Ryder.



Meanwhile, the queen has her hands full with the royal family. Her daughter wants to run the kingdom one day, but that's not the traditional way things are done. The artist formerly known as prince, the queen's son, doesn't want the responsibility, but the queen is determined for him to find a bride and settle down - ready to take over as king one day.

Dress up and enjoy as the young audience members are invited onto the stage at the end of the show to meet Rapunzel, the royal family, Ryder, Mother Gothel and Lady Daphne.

Director Matthew Kingwill says, “My earliest and fondest memories of my introduction to theatre are in fact watching Janice Honeyman's annual pantos on TV every festive season. It is from these beautiful childhood memories that Rapunzel has been born. Pantos and fairy tales are near and dear to all our hearts and Rapunzel is a love letter to 90s and 00s pop culture (with a couple of more modern twists). I am delighted to be directing this special show at The Masque – a special place. We can't wait to share what we've been creating come December!”

The production is directed by Matthew Kingwill, who also wrote the script. Music direction is by Aidan Lewis, who The Masque family will fondly remember as the prince in Cinderella! Choreography is by Catherine van Graan and Kerith Coulson. The show is produced by Faeron Wheeler, with Savannah Steyn as the producer intern under the Masque's Creative Voices programme funded by the City of Cape Town.



More than 60 years old, The Masque is an iconic venue in the Cape Town cultural landscape. A unique and historic space, it has been home to many community theatre societies over the years and was established by local attorney Bertie Stern with the objective of encouraging voluntary participation in all forms of theatre by all people. Continuing its work into the post-Covid-19 era, The Masque seeks to present high-quality amateur theatre productions, providing a service of artistic engagement with the local community, celebrating diversity and building on the Theatre's reputation as a sought-after professional venue-for-hire.

Photo Credit: Joshua Lopez