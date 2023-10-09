PASOLINI 100 by Mario Gaglioni Comes to the Lesedi at Joburg Theatre This Month

Performances are October 17, at 17:00 and 19:00.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: THE PROMISE at The Homecoming Centre Will Satiate and Haunt Audiences Photo 2 Review: THE PROMISE at The Homecoming Centre Will Satiate and Haunt Audiences
Showcase Of Dance Comes to the Joseph Stone Auditorium Next Week Photo 3 Showcase Of Dance Comes to the Joseph Stone Auditorium Next Week
Review: A VEGAN KILLED MY MARRIAGE is Hilarious and Punchy at The Baxter Golden Arrow Stud Photo 4 Review: A VEGAN KILLED MY MARRIAGE is Hilarious and Punchy at The Baxter Golden Arrow Studio

PASOLINI 100 by Mario Gaglioni Comes to the Lesedi at Joburg Theatre This Month

Mario Gaglione, a professional dancer with Joburg Ballet, has over the last few years emerged as a notable choreographic voice in the South African dance landscape.

On Tuesday 17 October 2023 Gaglione and his small company of four dancers will present his own production Pasolini 100 - his tribute to poet, filmmaker, writer and intellectual Pier Paolo Pasolini at the Lesedi at Joburg Theatre for two performances at 17h00 and 19h00. The production was commissioned by the Italian Institute of Culture in 2022 and is now making a comeback.

“Pasolini was assassinated in 1975 and this performance is a tribute to his ever-lasting legacy,” explains Gaglione. 

“The ballet represents some of the pivotal points of his life and focuses on the way he viewed the world and its many perspective through the use of movement, dance-theatre, video documentaries and an overall intimate experience that brings the audience in close contact with the man.“

Since joining Joburg Ballet in 2020 as a soloist dancer, the Italian dancer and choreographer Gaglione has had opportunities in and out of the company to expand his choreographic voice. He has been responsible for the choreography of several works and productions and His major works for the company include The Silent Wanderer (Ballet and Beyond, Joburg Ballet 2021), One Last Note (Solo Flight, Joburg Ballet 2021), The Game (Evolve Joburg Ballet  2022), Inferno (commissioned by the Italian Institute of Culture in Pretoria, performed at Market Theatre 2021), The Sunflower's Tale (Jozi Youth Dance 2022) and Resilio (part of the International Draft Works hosted by the Royal Ballet in 2023).   

Four accomplished professional dancers, fellow Joburg Ballet dancers - Chloé Blair, Ivan Domiciano, Monike Cristina and Revil Yon, bring Gaglione’s intense creation vividly to life.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
CONSTELLATIONS: THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL to Play Spier Wine Farm in November Photo
CONSTELLATIONS: THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL to Play Spier Wine Farm in November

'Constellations: The Garden of Good and Evil' presents unique performances in a forested wilderness, featuring whimsical characters and beautiful music.

2
Review: WHEN THE DEAD ARRIVED at the Milnerton Playhouse Poses Dark Questions about Humani Photo
Review: WHEN THE DEAD ARRIVED at the Milnerton Playhouse Poses Dark Questions about Humanity

All I knew when I stepped into the theatre to see WHEN THE DEAD ARRIVED was that it included a warning that the show contained blood – a lot of blood. As a rule, I’m a sensitive viewer and I stay away from anything even slightly horror related. Suffice to say, I went in knowing that this production was out of my comfort zone.

3
Showcase Of Dance Comes to the Joseph Stone Auditorium Next Week Photo
Showcase Of Dance Comes to the Joseph Stone Auditorium Next Week

The Western Province Dance Association (WPDA) will be presenting Showcase of Dance at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone from Wednesday 11th to Saturday 14th October. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

4
Cape Town Operas SONGS OF SHAKESPEARE Comes to Toyota US Woordfees Photo
Cape Town Opera's SONGS OF SHAKESPEARE Comes to Toyota US Woordfees

In a rare appearance at the Toyota US Woordfees, Cape Town Opera (CTO) will present Songs of Shakespeare on Friday 13 October 2023 at 16h00 for one performance only, at the Endler Hall in Stellenbosch. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway Video
Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT Video
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert
Artscape Theatre Centre (10/12-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You