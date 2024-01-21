Milnerton Playhouse to Host Cape Town G&S TRIAL BY JURY

The Cape Town G&S Society will present Gilbert & Sullivan's popular comic opera, ‘Trial by Jury' at the Milnerton Playhouse from 26 to 28 January.

As the product of a very early collaboration between the two talented men, Gilbert, a barrister by profession, used his extensive legal experience of a “Breach of Promise of Marriage” trial. But in this case, the trial goes awry, in the process spoofing the law, lawyers and the legal system. (In the Victorian era, a man could be required to pay compensation should he fail to marry a woman to whom he was engaged.)

The music is light and easy on the ear and includes some clever parodies – for example, a grand Handel-like Oratorio fugal chorus, and a beautiful, typical Italian opera-type ensemble, rather like the famous sextet in Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor. Sullivan was a skilled “serious” composer, schooled in the German composing tradition. But he also had the ability to apply the lightest and most frivolous music to many of Gilbert's light-hearted and comic lyrics, creating the perfect marriage between words and music.

The action takes place in a small village where a temporary court has been set up in a local hall. The judge is an “import” from one of the larger official courts in a big city. The villagers are excited to attend such a trial which is the equivalent of local entertainment for them. The members of the Jury are all drawn from the ranks of the local population.

Angelina (the Plaintiff) is a bit of a gold-digger and is suing her ex-fiancé, Edwin (the Defendant), for jilting her, virtually at the altar. The jury and spectators make no bones about whose side they are on and take every opportunity of scorning Edwin, even though he effectively explains his reason for jilting Angelina – she had become a “bore intense” to him, and rather than get married, he prefers to “play the field” as it were.

The Jury and public are delighted with the colourful, visiting Judge and ignore the fact that he admits to a similar type of wrong of which Edwin is accused. After hearing all the evidence and following some deliberation, the Judge resolves the “nice dilemma” in which he finds himself, in a most unorthodox way. Everyone, including Edwin, is delighted at the outcome. Now, you'll just have to see the production to find out the clever resolution and outcome of this trial.

