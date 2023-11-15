Milnerton Players Perform CHRISTMAS IN CAPE TOWN Next Month

This world premiere takes place from 1 to 16 December and is set to kickstart your holiday.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Milnerton Players Christmas production will have you humming the tunes, enjoying a little nostalgia and generally setting you in the right mood for your family festivities.

Christmas In Cape Town is a home-grown musical, set in South Africa, written and directed by veteran thespian Sheila McCormick, with musical direction by Tersia Harley. This world premiere takes place from 1 to 16 December and is set to kickstart your holiday.

The story revolves around Julie (Danielle Marx), Craig (Georges Nzuba) and Lisa (Nakita Allen), three aspiring young artists sharing a flat in Johannesburg, who are trying to start their careers on the musical theatre stage. When the friends hear about auditions for a brand-new musical, that will premiere in South Africa and then tour overseas they start to enthusiastically prepare.

But the festive season seems to be bleak for Julie when her hopes of a stage career are almost dashed by news received from her mum, Linda (Yvonne Smith) in Cape Town. For Craig and Lisa Christmas is not a time to look forward to as they have family problems. 

But, as in all good holiday musicals things eventually turn out well for everyone, including Linda, and, as the title suggests, all end up in Cape Town for Christmas

In addition to the four named characters, the cast includes a small chorus (Danalia Borman, Simon Nye, Jean-Marie Schoots & David Scales) who play various cameo roles. Apart from the locally-written title song, there are song tunes from several well-known musicals plus familiar ones by popular songwriters.

Booking is open for this show with a happy ending – in Cape Town of course!

The production will run at Milnerton Playhouse from 1 to 16 December.


