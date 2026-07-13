MZANSI UNBOUND to Open at Soweto Theatre with Mzansi Youth Choir

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Fresh from performances on some of the world's biggest stages including America's Got Talent, FIFA World Cup 2026 and collaborations with internationally acclaimed artists, the Mzansi Youth Choir returns to the Soweto Theatre with Mzansi Unbound for two shows only on Friday 7 & Saturday 8 August 2026 at 19h00.

Mzansi Unbound is a vibrant new concert celebrating the energy, versatility and boundary-crossing spirit of contemporary South African performance.

It brings together the musical excellence, movement and storytelling that has become hallmarks of the choir's work in a programme that moves boldly across genres and traditions.

Rooted in South African musical identity yet fully alive to global influences, the production weaves together township rhythms, Gospel, Reggae, African music, global anthems and contemporary favourites in a concert experience that is unmistakably South African while having universal appeal.

Audiences can look forward to fresh Mzansi Youth Choir interpretations of iconic songs including Bohemian Rhapsody, Paradise and One Love, alongside South African favourites such as Angimbonanga and Ijele. The result is a programme that moves confidently across all genres delivering contemporary South African sounds that are unmistakably Mzansi.

Sidumo Nyamezele, Music Director, says, “Mzansi Unbound captures the range of who we are as a choir right now — musically ambitious, proudly South African and full of energy. It's a programme that allows us to move across styles while staying rooted in the spirit of live performance.”

Germaine Gamiet, Board Chair, continues, “Mzansi Unbound marks an exciting new chapter for the choir — one that honours the legacy behind us while looking ahead with fresh creative energy and a deep commitment to the young artists at the heart of this work.”

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