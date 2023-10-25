Joburg Ballet Returns To The Teatro at Montecasino With THE NUTCRACKER

Performances run 1 to 10 December.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: UP ON THE ROOF – THE CAROLE KING SONGBOOK at Theatre On The Bay Is a Mellow, Mel Photo 2 Review: UP ON THE ROOF – THE CAROLE KING SONGBOOK at Theatre On The Bay Is a Mellow, Melodic Celebration of Sisterhood
Mzansi Ballet to Bring THE QUEEN SHOW to Theatre On The Bay In Cape Town Photo 3 Mzansi Ballet to Bring THE QUEEN SHOW to Theatre On The Bay In Cape Town
JAMES STEWART & JOHN ELLIS EXPLORE THE MUSIC OF STING to be Presented at The Drama Factory Photo 4 JAMES STEWART & JOHN ELLIS EXPLORE THE MUSIC OF STING to be Presented at The Drama Factory This Month

Joburg Ballet Returns To The Teatro at Montecasino With THE NUTCRACKER

Joburg Ballet gives Johannesburg a magnificent festive season present this summer when the company brings The Nutcracker to the Teatro at Montecasino for 11 performances from 1 to 10 December.

Staged by guest producer Angela Malan, The Nutcracker – the world's most magical classical ballet – is set to transport audiences to a fairy tale world as Clara and her Nutcracker Prince journey through sweets, snowflakes and waltzing flowers to reach the enchanted realm of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Commenting on The Nutcracker, Angela Malan said, “The captivating music by Tchaikovsky and beautiful sets, costumes and lighting make The Nutcracker an unforgettable treat for children and adults alike. I want this production to showcase all the wonder and magic of The Nutcracker and to capture the timelessness of the great classical ballet tradition.”

The Nutcracker opens at the Teatro at Montecasino on Friday 1 December with 10 further performances through to Sunday 10 December. Tickets range from R110 to R450 and booking is at Click Here and selected branches of Pick n Pay.

On Saturday 25 November Joburg Ballet will host an Open Day for The Nutcracker at the company's studios at the Joburg Theatre from 10h00 to 13h00, offering a glimpse into the creative process involved in preparing this iconic classical ballet for the stage. Tickets at R150 are available from 011 877 6898 or futhi@joburgballet.com




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
Joburg Ballet Returns To The Teatro at Montecasino With THE NUTCRACKER Photo
Joburg Ballet Returns To The Teatro at Montecasino With THE NUTCRACKER

Joburg Ballet gives Johannesburg a magnificent festive season present this summer when the company brings The Nutcracker to the Teatro at Montecasino for 11 performances from 1 to 10 December.

2
A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM Comes to Pieter Toeriens Montecasino Theatre in November Photo
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Comes to Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre in November

Directly from its success at Toyota US WOORDFEES last weekend in Stellenbosch, playing to standing ovations, and to sold out audiences, Maynardville Open Air Festival is for the first time in its 67th year history touring the production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre in Johannesburg.

3
Mzansi Ballet to Bring THE QUEEN SHOW to Theatre On The Bay In Cape Town Photo
Mzansi Ballet to Bring THE QUEEN SHOW to Theatre On The Bay In Cape Town

MZANSI BALLET will bring THE QUEEN SHOW to Cape Town's Theatre on the Bay from 25 October to 11 November 2023. Get all the details here!

4
Review: OF LOSS: HANDLE WITH CARE at Baxter Theatre Centre Is Experimental, Jarring, and P Photo
Review: OF LOSS: HANDLE WITH CARE at Baxter Theatre Centre Is Experimental, Jarring, and Powerful

OF LOSS: HANDLE WITH CARE interrogates the ramifications of the continued exhibition of stolen African artefacts in museums around the globe. What consequences does this have on the collective and individual psyches of African people and communities? What would restitution look like? Is it even possible?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS

Recommended For You