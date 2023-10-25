Joburg Ballet Returns To The Teatro at Montecasino With THE NUTCRACKER

Joburg Ballet gives Johannesburg a magnificent festive season present this summer when the company brings The Nutcracker to the Teatro at Montecasino for 11 performances from 1 to 10 December.

Staged by guest producer Angela Malan, The Nutcracker – the world's most magical classical ballet – is set to transport audiences to a fairy tale world as Clara and her Nutcracker Prince journey through sweets, snowflakes and waltzing flowers to reach the enchanted realm of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Commenting on The Nutcracker, Angela Malan said, “The captivating music by Tchaikovsky and beautiful sets, costumes and lighting make The Nutcracker an unforgettable treat for children and adults alike. I want this production to showcase all the wonder and magic of The Nutcracker and to capture the timelessness of the great classical ballet tradition.”

The Nutcracker opens at the Teatro at Montecasino on Friday 1 December with 10 further performances through to Sunday 10 December. Tickets range from R110 to R450 and booking is at Click Here and selected branches of Pick n Pay.

On Saturday 25 November Joburg Ballet will host an Open Day for The Nutcracker at the company's studios at the Joburg Theatre from 10h00 to 13h00, offering a glimpse into the creative process involved in preparing this iconic classical ballet for the stage. Tickets at R150 are available from 011 877 6898 or futhi@joburgballet.com