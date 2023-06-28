Interview: Janelle Visagie chats about CINDERELLA and playing one of the step-sisters

An enchanting operatic production of CINDERELLA is coming to the Artscape Opera House from 4 to 8 July 2023. Presented by Cape Town Opera (CTO) in association with AM Productions, this is the South African premiere of this brand-new adaptation of Pauline Viardot’s chamber opera CENDRILLON. Soprano Janelle Visagie spoke to us about the production and bringing her character to life.

BWW: The story of CINDERELLA is one that pretty much everyone knows and loves. What do you think makes this production special?

Janelle: There are a few things. Firtsly, this specific version of CINDERELLA by Pauline Viardot has never been performed before on a South African stage. I struggle to understand why because the music is so gorgeous! The fact that it was composed by a woman at the beginning of the twentieth century is also quite significant. We all know females tell the best love stories! We are performing this production in English, which is not in itself new as it has been translated into different languages all over the world - we just have a newer version. This makes the opera very accessible to both first-time opera goers, younger audiences and opera aficionados will love it as it also does not sacrifice any of the nuances that seasoned opera goers love and expect. This is not a production specifically for children - while it will delight them for sure, it is still a proper opera but made more accessible for newcomers to the genre.

BWW: You’re playing one of two mean step-sisters, although we are told the duo is hilarious too! What are some of the characteristics of your character in this production?

Janelle: One word: colourful! I am playing Maguelonne and I absolutely adore her character. Yes, the step-sisters are perceived as mean in the age-old fairytale, but in today’s context I would compare it to living in the age of social media: trying to fit in, keeping up with the Kardashians, etc. These two colourful characters would probably have regular makeup tutorials on YouTube and several followers on both Instagram and TikTok! Someone jokingly compared them to that rather colourful family from the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton!

BWW: As a guest soprano with Cape Town Opera, do you feel that this role and production is different to the kind of work you usually do?

Janelle: It’s pretty much the same. I was trained in opera and apart from being in Cape Town Opera’s Young Artist program a few years ago (I won’t mention how many!) and being a staff soloist for a while, I have worked with Cape Town Opera regularly throughout the years. I moved into the musical theatre genre for a while, touring at one point with THE SOUND OF MUSIC and THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. Both these musicals still require classical vocal training, so it suited my voice well. So not that much difference at all.

BWW: I see that this production is an adaptation of a more classic opera - CENDRILLON. Can you give any insights into the process of the adaptation – what was kept, what’s been changed?

Janelle: Cape Town Opera’s CINDERELLA is in essence the same as the original chamber opera that Viardot composed. The biggest differences are the newer adaptations of the script and lyric into English by Fred Abrahamse (Director), Marcel Meyer (costume and set designer) and José Dias (musical director), and the original score for piano which back then was composed to be performed at dinner parties for intimate audiences, and which is now receiving a brand-new orchestration for a small ensemble by award-winning composer duo Arthur Feder and Antoni Schonken.

BWW: It seems like this production is going to be quite the visual feast in addition to beautiful music and dance. Any sneak peeks you can tell us about in terms of costumes and other visual aspects?

Janelle: To describe how stunning the costumes will be will not do it justice. One must simply come and experience it! From the little fairies, to the incredible masks for the mice and horses (made by the woman behind the WAR HORSE fabric engineering, Phyllis Midlane), right through to the Fairy Godmother’s gorgeous wand and costume - it’s all breathtakingly beautiful. And - inside scoop - let’s just say her feet will leave the floor as a proper Fairy Godmother’s should!

BWW: What is coming up for you this year - what can we look forward to seeing you in?

Janelle: Cape Town Opera and Pieter Toerien recently announced that they will be putting on a brand new production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC in December 2023 until February 2024. I am thrilled to once again play the Mother Abbess, probably one of my favourite roles I have had the privilege of playing.

CINDERELLA runs from 4 to 8 July 2023 at the Artscape Opera House. Tickets range from R180 to R400 through Click Here or 0214217695. Children of all ages are welcome.

Photo credit: Annène van Eeden