Interview: Charmaine Weir-Smith of THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE at Baxter Theatre Centre Talks Storytelling and Process.

THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE, written by acclaimed Irish playwright Martin McDonagh, and presented by How Now Brown Cow, will have its Cape Town premiere at the Baxter Theatre in August. The production stars Jennifer Steyn, Julie-Anne McDowell, Bryan Hiles, and Sven Ruygrok, and is directed by multi-award winner Charmaine Weir-Smith. The play arrives in Cape Town having garnered five Naledi Theatre Awards, which it earned for its Johannesburg Theatre on the Square run last year: Best Supporting Actress in a Play for Jennifer Steyn; Best Supporting Actor in a Play for Sven Ruygrok; Best Director of a Play for Charmaine Weir-Smith; Best Theatre Set Design for Greg King; and the highly coveted Best Production of a Play. It also received nominations for Best Lead Actress in a Play for Julie-Anne McDowell and for Best Lighting Design by Denis Hutchinson.

The play centres around the life of Maureen, an unmarried middle-aged woman, as she cares for her ailing mother Mag and tries to find love. When the two brothers enter, we are set on a path to the play’s thrilling conclusion. Interspersed with romance and humour, this psychological thriller will have audiences on the edge of their seats. Director Charmaine Weir-Smith discusses the show and what audiences can expect:

BWW: Let’s start off with – What has been your favourite aspect of directing this show and what drew you to this piece?

Charmaine Weir-Smith: I think what drew me to THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE was Martin McDonagh’s incredible script. It is a gem: rich dialogue and a story that keeps you on the edge of your seat. My favourite part of directing this show has to be collaborating with the four extraordinary actors that are the cast. At our core, we are all storytellers and we just want to tell the best version of this story.

BWW: What was the biggest challenge in bringing such a successful and established play to South African shores?

CWS: I don’t think there were specific challenges for a South African production. It is a play set in Ireland but the story and characters are so universal that this play could honestly take place in Hammanskraal or Rondebosch.

BWW: Is there a particular character or element of the show that you relate to most/have a soft spot for?

CWS: I’m going to cop out here and say I have a soft spot for all these characters. Truly! They are so complex and brilliantly crafted that even the “villains” of the play have a vulnerability that makes you feel for them.

BWW: What do you hope that audiences will take away from this production?

CWS: All good theatre should hold a mirror up to society and ask us to examine our lives. It should also make us laugh at ourselves. THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE does both. It is a psychological thriller, a relationship drama and an exploration of a complex romance. I hope audiences leave deeply satisfied, having had a wonderful night at the theatre.

BWW: What is your process like – do you workshop with the actors or do you have a pretty good idea, going in, of what you want from a scene?

CWS: I am rigorous with the text. I know the text backwards before I enter the rehearsal room. Once in the rehearsal room I love to collaborate with actors. We find these characters and this world together but the text is the foundation and our guide.

BWW: More generally, where do you feel that the South African theatre scene is in terms of recovering from COVID – is it booming or still reawakening?

CWS: It is booming. People are coming to the theatre. I couldn’t be happier.

BWW: Describe the show in three words.

CWS: Powerful, Explosive, Unexpected.

THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE runs from 2 to 19 August at the Pam Golding Theatre at The Baxter. Tickets are available via the Baxter website, by calling the box office on 021 685 7880, via Webtickets, or at Pick ‘n Pay stores. Tickets prices are as follows:

Mondays: R200

Tuesday & Wednesday: R220

Thursday to Saturday: R240

School Learners (specific performances): R150

Groups, students, and pensioners: R180.