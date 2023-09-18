Interview: Candace Bushnell talks to us about TRUE TALES OF SEX, SUCCESS AND SEX AND THE CITY

Creator of SEX AND THE CITY, Candace Bushnell, is on her way to South Africa with her new one-woman show - TRUE TALES OF SEX, SUCCESS AND SEX AND THE CITY. She took some time to chat to us about the show, about her experiences and about how excited she is to visit our beautiful country.

BWW: Let’s start off with – What brings you to South Africa? We really do love it when an international tour stops off here.

Candace: Gosh, lots of things. I was given the opportunity to come here, so I said yes. And now I’m doing all kinds of things. My one-woman show, TRUE TALES OF SEX, SUCCESS AND SEX AND THE CITY, and some book signings at Exclusive Books stores, and also a high tea at the Table Bay Hotel on October 1st, where hopefully we’ll take a lot of selfies. In short, I look forward to meeting the women of South Africa. I’ve heard they’re great.

BWW: TRUE TALES OF SEX, SUCCESS AND SEX AND THE CITY is styled as a memoir and a one-woman show. Are you performing a play and characters, or is it more stories from your life?

Candace: It’s actually one big story: How I created Sex and the City, why I invented Carrie Bradshaw, and all of the amazing (and sometimes horrifying) things that happened to me afterwards. And I answer some of my fans most burning questions. Like, was there a real Mr. Big? Do I really have three friends like the ones on the TV show—a Charlotte, a Miranda and a Samantha—and do I really have a shoe obsession like Carrie Bradshaw? Of course, to answer these questions, I have to go back to the beginning of my life. To when I was just a small girl in the suburbs of Connecticut. A mini-fashionista.

BWW: You’re regularly called “the real Carrie Bradshaw”. How does it feel to have a character inspired by your real life become so popular and well-loved globally?

Candace: It’s incredible, but at the same time, I’m still a real person who has to live in the real world. My real life is pretty modest, and I think it’s important to be a healthy person. Which means try not to let things go to your head, and work creatively for as long as you can. And try to have real friends.

BWW: Your biography lists so many of your writing achievements, so I was wondering what sparked the move to stage and a one-woman show?

Candace: An opportunity came along to work with Marc Johnson, who is David Foster’s manager. He said, I think you can do a one-woman show. He said to write a script. So, I did. I gave it a try. And people started to really like it. I ended up performing it at the storied Bucks County Playhouse in Pennsylvania and it was the most magical experience. Something I wasn’t expecting. And eventually, I end up here. I’m so excited to be doing my show in South Africa.

BWW: Any sneak peeks into what comes next, after TRUE TALES OF SEX, SUCCESS AND SEX AND THE CITY?

Candace: Possibly a reality show. I’ve heard South Africa is a great place to shoot TV.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

TRUE TALES OF SEX, SUCCESS AND SEX AND THE CITY is on at Teatro, Montecasino on 23 September and then in Cape Town at the Artscape on 30 September. You can get your tickets via the Click Here.

Want to get a sneak peek at what you'll get in the show? Check out the sizzle reel.