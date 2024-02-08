Godfrey Johnson Sings Jacques Brel and Noel Coward This Month at Milnerton Playhouse

The performance is on Friday 16 February for one show only.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Godfrey Johnson Sings Jacques Brel and Noel Coward This Month at Milnerton Playhouse

Godfrey Johnson will be celebrating an evening of two of his greatest inspirations: Jacque Brel and Noel Coward at the Milnerton Playhouse this month.

 Considered two of the greatest song writers and social commentators of the Twentieth Century, Brel and Coward continue to influence generations of artists.

Johnson has paid homage to both icons in "Flirting With Coward" and "The Shadow of Brel". These shows were nominated for The Fleur du Cap award for best performance in a one-person show.

GODFREY JOHNSON sings Jacques Brel and Noel Coward  will be performed on Friday 16 February for one show only.

Time: 19.30
Tickets: R150




