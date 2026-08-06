FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL to Make South African Premiere at Avalon Theatre

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The Broadway musical FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL will make its South African premiere in October. The show is a comedy about a blind date that goes wonderfully, awkwardly and hilariously off the rails. What happens when a cautious, relationship-minded guy meets a fearless serial dater for a blind date? The answer is FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL.

Origen Productions in arrangement with DALRO (PTY) LIMITED, presents the production for a strictly limited season from 21 October until 1 November at the Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre in Cape Town.

Book before 21 September to catch the Early Bird Special that's perfect for date night - only R290 a ticket. Bookings can be made at First Date The Musical.

With Music and Lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, Book by Austin Winsberg, the South African premiere production is directed by Byron Bure (RENT; Songs for a New World, Shrek The Musical).

The cast features some of the country's most exciting rising musical theatre talent: Emma Amber (You Should Go In; The Marvelous Wonderettes) as Casey, Ethan Saunders (Love me, Feed me, Never Leave Me; Trial & Error) as Aaron, William Young (A Little Night Music; The Rocky Horror Picture Show) as Gabe/Stoner Guy, Kirsten Pienaar (My Fair Lady; The Sound of Music) as Lauren/Aaron's mother/ Grandma Ida, Asanda Mngadi (My Children! My Africa!; Peter Pan) as Reggie/British rocker/ Aaron's future son and Zoë Chetty (Peppa Pig Live; History Girls) as Alison.

Also joining the Company are Robert Shenton (Shrek The Musical; Legally Blonde) as the Waiter, Nikita Latimer (Finding The Light; Vintage Jukebox) as Google Girl and Ethan Dunk (Heathers; Carmen) as Casey's father.

Completing the dynamic creative team are Musical Director Casey Wallace (Shrek The Musical, Songs for a New World), Choreographer Angelica Hattingh (The Marvelous Wonderettes; The Body Lovin' Series) and Assistant Choreographer Amber Morgan (As You Like It; Baked Shakespeare).

Origen Productions are the acclaimed group that brought us shows such as You Should Go In, Call Me A Diva, Love Me Feed Me Never Leave Me, Trial & Error and The Marvelous Wonderettes, which was nominated for two Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards.

Set in a bustling New York City restaurant, FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL transforms a simple dinner for Aaron and Casey into a whirlwind of comedy, romance, and heart as friends, family, exes and inner critics burst into song and dance, offering their often-unhelpful opinions on every moment of the date.

“Let's face it - we've all had, or know someone who has had, an interesting dating experience,” says producer Harley Ferguson. “We are proud to be presenting the local premiere of this wonderful, fast-paced musical comedy that turns the highs, lows and hilarious awkwardness of a first date into an unforgettable night at the theatre.”

“Whether you're happily single, hopelessly romantic, or have survived a few disastrous dates yourself, gather your friends, family, partners and loved ones, for an entertaining evening full of laughter, heart, and the excitement of new beginnings.”

FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL will be presented at the Avalon Theatre in The Homecoming Centre from 21 October to 1 November.

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