Community Theatre Excellence Acknowledged At Cape Amateur Theatre Awards

The recent Cape Amateur Theatre Awards (CATA) recognized excellence across two theatre groups and twelve productions for the years 2022 and 2023, the Masque Theatre Players in Muizenberg and Milnerton Players in Milnerton.

The Masque Theatre has a history of more than 60 years presenting theatre in the South Peninsula while Milnerton Playhouse in Milnerton has been around and active for more than 40 years. Despite the havoc of the pandemic both these theatres have continued to produce a high standard of varied productions to the community.

Ten awards were collected by Milnerton Players with the musical Strictly British, performed in May 2023, and directed by Kyla Thorburn, picking up the lion's share for: Artistic Contribution: Shayni Pappin-Davidson (Choreography), Most Promising Newcomer, (non-acting} : Camryn Sanderson, Best Supporting Actress in a Musical: Melisaa Sanderson, Best Supporting Actor in a Musical: Barend van der Westhuizen, Best Musical Director: Barend van der Westhuizen, Best Director of a Musical and Best Director: Kyla Thorburn and Best Musical: Strictly British.

Anton Schӓfer, a veteran of the Milnerton stage collected Best Actor Award to the delight of the Tom, Dick and Harry cast. Petra Baker scooped Best Cameo Award for her role in We'll Meet Again and Rozelle Wilkin was named Lead Actress in a musical in We'll Meet Again.

The full list of awards is below (including The Masque Theatre) and congratulations to all the winners. It just shows that community theatre is alive and well and living in Cape Town.

In Milnerton, the theatre behind the library is a popular venue hosting a variety of shows that very often are the launchpad for actors in a professional career. Run by volunteers and fully equipped with everything required to run a good production. The Masque is also similarly equipped.

For information on Milnerton Playhouse: www.milnertonplayers.co.za

Full List of Awards

Artistic Contribution (Jill Cooke Cup): Shayni Pappin-Davidson (Choreography) – Strictly British (Milnerton Players)

Technical Excellence (Estelle Knott-Craig Shield): Gary Fargher, Gail Duguid-Fargher, Neil Leachman and Faeron Wheeler (Sound and Effects) – Sleeping Beauty (Masque Theatre Players)

Costumes (Dolores Spijkers Trophy): Nicky Enticott – Twelfth Night (Masque Theatre Players)

Set (Harry Hargreaves Cup): Richard Higgs and Neo Mbabama – Twelfth Night (Masque Theatre Players)

Cameo Performance (Fiona Chisholm Cup): Petra Baker – We'll Meet Again (Milnerton Players)

Most Promising Newcomer (Non-Acting) (Susan Small Trophy): Camryn Sanderson (Sound and Effects) – Strictly British (Milnerton Players)

Most Promising Newcomer (Acting) (Imps Shield): Harmonie Mbunga – Twelfth Night (Masque Theatre Players)

Supporting Actress in a Musical (Byron Bure Academy of Theatre Arts Trophy): Melissa Sanderson – Strictly British (Milnerton Players)

Supporting Actress in a Play (Vaughan and Shelagh Bolton Trophy): Hannah Molyneux – Twelfth Night (Masque Theatre Players)

Supporting Actor in a Musical (Tony Stiglingh Cup): Barend van der Westhuizen – Strictly British (Milnerton Players)

Lead Actress in a Musical (Walter Swanson Trophy): Rozelle Wilkin – We'll Meet Again (Milnerton Players)

Lead Actress in a Play (Doris Tansley Cup): Taryn Basel – Twelfth Night (Masque Theatre Players)

Lead Actor in a Play (Geoffrey Tansley Cup): Anton Schäfer – Tom, Dick and Harry (Milnerton Players)

Musical Director (Sheila Chisholm Trophy): Barend van der Westhuizen – Strictly British (Milnerton Players)

Director of a Musical (Joseph Manca Cup): Kyla Thorburn – Strictly British (Milnerton Players)

Director of a Play (Bertie Stern Cup): Barbara Basel – Twelfth Night (Masque Theatre Players)

Best Musical (Marcia Lawton Cup): Strictly British (Milnerton Players)

Best Play (Sol Rodsell Cup): Twelfth Night (Masque Theatre Players)

Certificates of Excellence: