Christof van der Berg to Bring STORIES EN STERRE to The Drama Factory
The pianist, singer, and writer will present the 60-minute musical storytelling production on October 25.
Pianist, singer, and writer Christof van der Berg will present Stories en Sterre at The Drama Factory on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 4 p.m.
The Afrikaans-language production combines music and storytelling in a nostalgic journey that begins beneath the stars on a salt farm in South Africa's Free State province.
From there, the story travels to cities around the world, exploring encounters with memorable characters and life-changing experiences.
Through music and personal storytelling, van der Berg reflects on the people, places, and moments that have shaped his life.
Stories en Sterre runs approximately 60 minutes.
Tickets are priced at R270 for the October 25 performance at The Drama Factory.
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