Christof van der Berg to Bring STORIES EN STERRE to The Drama Factory

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Pianist, singer, and writer Christof van der Berg will present Stories en Sterre at The Drama Factory on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 4 p.m.

The Afrikaans-language production combines music and storytelling in a nostalgic journey that begins beneath the stars on a salt farm in South Africa's Free State province.

From there, the story travels to cities around the world, exploring encounters with memorable characters and life-changing experiences.

Through music and personal storytelling, van der Berg reflects on the people, places, and moments that have shaped his life.

Stories en Sterre runs approximately 60 minutes.

Tickets are priced at R270 for the October 25 performance at The Drama Factory.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 04 Hrs 29 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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