Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in South Dakota!

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
No School? No Problem! Keep Learning During No School STEAM Day on January 12 at the Wash Photo 3 No School? No Problem! Keep Learning During No School STEAM Day on January 12 at the Washington Pavilion
Pavilion Performance Series Expands To Four Subscriber Nights Photo 4 Pavilion Performance Series Expands To Four Subscriber Nights

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ainsley Shelsta - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sara Curran Ice - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Musical
Dan Workman - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Play
Dan Workman - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse

Best Ensemble
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stephen Azua - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Matthew Walicke - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse

Best Musical
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
THE THEATER AT NIGHT BY MO HURLEY - The Premiere Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical
Sarah Grosse - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse

Best Performer In A Play
Tom Roberts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse

Best Play
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jill Kruse - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Malia Lukomski - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Mary-Catherine Jones - 9-5 THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kaitlin Gant - SILENT SKY - Black Hills Playhouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse

Favorite Local Theatre
Black Hills Playhouse



RELATED STORIES

1
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Brings ALL THE GOOD TIMES: THE FAREWELL TOUR To The Alliance, June Photo
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Brings ALL THE GOOD TIMES: THE FAREWELL TOUR To The Alliance, June 2024

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band - Farewell Tour coming to Sioux Falls. Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be at The Alliance in Sioux Falls on Thursday, June 27 as part of their All the Good Times: The Farewell Tour. Tickets start at $47.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m.

2
Pavilion Performance Series Expands To Four Subscriber Nights Photo
Pavilion Performance Series Expands To Four Subscriber Nights

The Washington Pavilion is expanding its Pavilion Performance Series to four subscriber nights for the 2024-25 season, thanks to public support and growing love for Broadway.

3
Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Are Closed Monday, January 8 Photo
Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Are Closed Monday, January 8

The Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science and Orpheum Theater Center will be closed on Monday, January 8, 2024, due to inclement weather.

4
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Dakota Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Dakota Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

From This Author - BWW Awards

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards
SHUCKED & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City AwardsSHUCKED & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards

Videos

How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG! Video
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG!
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Video
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Video
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run
View all Videos

South Dakota SHOWS
Mean Girls in South Dakota Mean Girls
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/15-4/17)
Come From Away in South Dakota Come From Away
Sioux City Orpheum (4/24-4/24)
The Cher Show in South Dakota The Cher Show
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/05-4/06)
The Glass Menagerie presented by The Premiere Playhouse in South Dakota The Glass Menagerie presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Start Up Sioux Falls (3/15-3/17)
Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity) in South Dakota Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Sioux City Orpheum (2/13-2/13)
Annie in South Dakota Annie
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/30-5/01)
Jesus Christ Superstar in South Dakota Jesus Christ Superstar
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (3/29-3/30)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in South Dakota The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Sioux City Orpheum (3/27-3/28)
Oklahoma! in South Dakota Oklahoma!
Orpheum Theater Center (4/11-4/21)
The Cher Show in South Dakota The Cher Show
Sioux City Orpheum (6/03-6/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You