Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in South Dakota!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ainsley Shelsta - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sara Curran Ice - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Musical
Dan Workman - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Play
Dan Workman - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse
Best Ensemble
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stephen Azua - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Matthew Walicke - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse
Best Musical
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
THE THEATER AT NIGHT BY MO HURLEY - The Premiere Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Sarah Grosse - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse
Best Performer In A Play
Tom Roberts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse
Best Play
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jill Kruse - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Malia Lukomski - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Mary-Catherine Jones - 9-5 THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kaitlin Gant - SILENT SKY - Black Hills Playhouse
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse
Favorite Local Theatre
Black Hills Playhouse
Videos
|Mean Girls
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/15-4/17)
|Come From Away
Sioux City Orpheum (4/24-4/24)
|The Cher Show
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/05-4/06)
|The Glass Menagerie presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Start Up Sioux Falls (3/15-3/17)
|Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Sioux City Orpheum (2/13-2/13)
|Annie
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/30-5/01)
|Jesus Christ Superstar
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (3/29-3/30)
|The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Sioux City Orpheum (3/27-3/28)
|Oklahoma!
Orpheum Theater Center (4/11-4/21)
|The Cher Show
Sioux City Orpheum (6/03-6/03)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You