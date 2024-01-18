Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ainsley Shelsta - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sara Curran Ice - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Musical

Dan Workman - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Play

Dan Workman - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse

Best Ensemble

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stephen Azua - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Matthew Walicke - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse

Best Musical

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

THE THEATER AT NIGHT BY MO HURLEY - The Premiere Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical

Sarah Grosse - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse

Best Performer In A Play

Tom Roberts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse

Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jill Kruse - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Malia Lukomski - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Mary-Catherine Jones - 9-5 THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kaitlin Gant - SILENT SKY - Black Hills Playhouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse

Favorite Local Theatre

Black Hills Playhouse