Washington Pavilion to Present I AM, HE SAID — A Celebration Of Neil Diamond

This well-loved show includes classic Neil Diamond songs like “Cracklin' Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue” and “Sweet Caroline,” performed by Vee and a 12-piece rock ensemble.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

The Washington Pavilion will welcome back “I Am, He Said” — A Celebration of Neil Diamond, starring Matt Vee and The Killer Vees, on Thursday, October. 26, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

This well-loved show includes classic Neil Diamond songs like “Cracklin' Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue” and “Sweet Caroline,” performed by Vee and a 12-piece rock ensemble. Neil Diamond sold more than 130 million records worldwide and produced musical hits spanning five decades.

“We are saying what HE said,” laughs Matt Vee, the nephew of 1960s pop star Bobby Vee. Matt along with cousins Jeff and Tommy Vee, both founders of The Killer Vees and sons of the legendary Bobby Vee, celebrate the music from a timeless catalog. Joining The Killer Vees are Tommy's son Bennett Vee on guitar, Matt's wife Julie Velline on vocals, veteran Minnesota musicians Mark Levandowski, Dennis Kennedy and Dr. Frank Plachecki, as well as a very special surprise for the finale!

“We're so excited to welcome back this amazing show! If you love Neil Diamond or just want to enjoy an exciting night out at a phenomenal concert, this is for you,” says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “Matt and The Killer Vees will have the audience engaged from the start with their incredible vocals, musicianship and genuine love for Neil.”

To purchase tickets, visit Click Here or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration, arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.




