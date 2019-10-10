Washington Pavilion Hosts Annual Spooky Science

Join the Washington Pavilion for their annual Spooky Science event on Saturday, October 19 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. The event features sensational and interactive activities for all ages in the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

Spooky Science encourages children to explore the wonders of science and art through experimentation, discovering and creating with hands-on science and art activities for all ages. All children will go home with a bag of Halloween goodies. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Jen Rothenbuehler, mother of two children, comments, "Spooky Science at the Washington Pavilion is always a favorite for my kids to kick off the fall season! Not only do they get the opportunity to dress up in their Halloween costumes, but it is a great experience for so many different organizations and all of the wonderful education opportunities at the Pavilion."

Several organizations including Delta Dental of South Dakota, Siouxland Libraries, Sanford Promise and EROS Center will offer interactive experiments. The South Dakota State University SCI Squad will present demonstrations to help you find your inner ghost with "The Big Booooooom", along with other hands-on, spirited science events.

The Washington Pavilion's mascot, Radley Rex, will be appearing throughout the day to hand out coloring books and visit with the children.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Washington Pavilion Box Office, online at washingtonpavilion.org, or by calling (605) 367-6000. Admission to Spooky Science is free for Washington Pavilion members.

The Washington Pavilion is the region's home for the arts, entertainment and science. Located in a beautifully renovated historic building in downtown Sioux Falls, it is one of only a few facilities in the world to bring together under one roof the performing arts, visual arts and interactive science. The vast array of high quality programming and educational activities available through the Husby Performing Arts Center, Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center and the Community Learning Center ensures that people of all ages and walks of life can rely upon the Washington Pavilion to inspire, educate, entertain and enrich. There is, indeed, something for everyone here. For information about our programs, please call (605) 367-7397 or, (toll free) at 1-877-Wash Pav or visit our website at www.washingtonpavilion.org.





