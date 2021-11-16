Washington Pavilion Announces Holiday Events and Activities

It's the most wonderful time of the year and the Washington Pavilion invites the community to make annual traditions and magical memories together.

An active roster of fun and festive events are planned for children and adults throughout the season, including a wide variety of programs such as Santa visits, performing arts entertainment, a well-known holiday movie and awe-inspiring outdoor displays including a four-story, beautifully adorned Christmas tree and nightly light show, and so much more.

"We are thrilled to provide a great new set of holiday opportunities and annual traditions to our community this season," said Darrin Smith, President and CEO. "From great holiday shows and entertainment, Santa visits, the 'Polar Express' movie and a nightly outdoor light show, to the largest, most amazing Christmas tree - something I have coined as the 'Rockefeller tree of Sioux Falls'. We couldn't be happier to be enjoying the return of many great activities in our venues again and enhancing the quality of life for our city's residents and visitors."

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Delight in the beautifully decorated 45-foot Christmas tree located at the corner of 11th Street and Main Ave. Join us for free cookies and hot cocoa, sponsored by HyVee, on Friday, November 26 at 7 p.m. as special guests help light up Sioux Falls' largest Christmas tree, sponsored by POET.

Thanksgiving Weekend Broadway Tour Takes Stage

November 26 at 4 p.m.

November 27 at 2 and 7 p.m.

November 28 at 2 p.m.

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL tells the Tony and Grammy Award-Winning inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Expand your experience and add dining to your show experience.

Thanksgiving Holiday Special Offers

We have some amazing holiday specials lined up for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Holiday shopping will start even earlier for our Washington Pavilion donors, members and subscribers. Do you want to get early access? Call our Box Office at 605-367-6000 to become a donor, member or subscriber today.

Holiday Offer Availability:

November 23 | Pavilion Donors

November 24 | Pavilion Members and Subscribers

November 25 | Public

Outdoor Holiday Décor and Nightly Light Show

Visit our Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden adorned with stunning holiday trees, lights, garland and decorations. From dusk to dawn throughout the season, enjoy a breathtaking outdoor light show synced to favorite holiday songs.

Visit Santa

Come see Santa, tell him your wish list and bring your camera for photos.

Santa Schedule

Saturday, December 4 from noon to 4 p.m.

Saturday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, December 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, children can write a letter to Santa and mail in one of our mailboxes located on the first floor lobby or south side of the second floor lobby. Check our website for additional details.

Deck the Halls Class

Enroll your children in this holiday activities class complete with creating paper wreaths, homemade crafts and more.

Tidings and Tinsel Christmas Tree Display

The Washington Pavilion will host a stunning display of Christmas trees decorated by local organizations, open to the public during regular facility hours and located on the second floor lobby through January 9.

Holiday Entertainment & Events

The Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Center venues have a busy live entertainment schedule including holiday concerts, musicals and a classic movie.

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis

Nov 21 • 7:30 p.m.

The Premiere Playhouse presents: A Christmas Carol

Dec. 2-4 & 9-11 • 7 p.m. | Dec. 4, 5, 11 & 12 | 2 p.m.

Shaun Johnson + the Big Band Experience "The Nights Before Christmas Tour"

Dec. 3 • 7:30 p.m.

Tonic Sol-fa "Shake Up Christmas Tour"

Dec. 4 • 7:30 p.m.

A Magical Medora Christmas

Dec. 8 • 7:30 p.m.

The Good Night Theatre Collective Presents: A Yuletide Cabaret

Dec. 9 & 10 • 7:30 p.m.

SD Symphony: Christmas with the Symphony: 'Tis the Season!

Dec. 11 • 7:30 p.m. | Dec. 12 • 2:30 p.m.

South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra Concert

Dec. 12 • 6 p.m.

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts: WHITE CHRISTMAS

Dec. 16-18 • 2 p.m.

Dec. 18 & 19 • 2 p.m.

Christmas with Lorie Line

Dec. 17 • 7 p.m.

A Bluegrass Christmas with Monroe Crossing

Dec. 18 • 7:30 p.m.

Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers

Dec. 18 • 7:30 p.m.

"Polar Express Movie" - Wells Fargo CineDome. Playing every weekend and select weekdays starting November 26 through December. Advance tickets on sale now.

Noon Year's Eve

Ring in the New Year at the Washington Pavilion on Friday, December 31. Join us for our special balloon drop at 12 p.m. on the second floor of the Kirby Science Discovery Center as hundreds of balloons drop from the third floor.

For more information on times, dates, hours and additional activities, please visit www.washingtonpavilion.org/happyholidays.