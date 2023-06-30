Washington Pavilion Adds Five Performances to 2023-24 Season

Back by popular demand, “I Am, He Said—A Neil Diamond Tribute” will take place on October 26, and more.

Jun. 30, 2023

The Washington Pavilion is adding great new shows to the 2023-24 performance season. In addition to the six-show all-Broadway Pavilion Performance Series, “I Am, He Said—A Neil Diamond Tribute,” “Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas,” THE CHER SHOW, ANNIE and STOMP will round out a spectacular performance season. Tickets go on sale to the public July 22!

 

Back by popular demand, “I Am, He Said—A Neil Diamond Tribute” will take place on October 26. Let Matt Vee, nephew of 1960s pop star Bobby Vee, enlighten you with songs like “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue” and “Sweet Caroline,” performed by Vee and a 12-piece rock ensemble!

 

Out of the basement shall come a Church Basement program of good tidings, great humor and joy! The ladies are serving it up again, and this time around it’s an all-new holiday show “Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas” on December 23.

 

THE CHER SHOW is a 35 smash hit show with six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy® and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical! THE CHER SHOW comes to the Washington Pavilion April 56, 2024.

 

ANNIE features the iconic book and score about holding onto hope when times are tough. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time will come to Sioux Falls April 30–May 1, 2024.

 

STOMP is an explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique show that appeals to audiences of all ages. The eight-member troupe will use everything but conventional percussion instrumentsmatchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcapsto fill the stage with magnificent rhythms on June 11–12, 2024.

 

These five great shows are in addition to the already announced 2023-24 Pavilion Performance Series Broadway lineup: BEETLEJUICE, Disney’s ALADDIN, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and MEAN GIRLS.

 

Tickets go on sale to Washington Pavilion donors on July 12, subscribers and members July 15, Facebook followers July 20 and the public July 22. Go to

WashingtonPavilion.org/Shows for more details.




