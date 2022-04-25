Warren Zeiders to Perform Live At The District, June 10

Warren Zeiders is set to perform at The District on Friday, June 10th. Tickets start at $29.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29th at 10:00am.

Warren Zeiders' Distinctive high energy country music is powered by a steady supply of youthful grit, honesty, and muscle. Hailing from Hershey, Pennsylvania, the 22-year-old singer/songwriter delivers outlaw sermons in a gravelly, world-weary voice that bely his young age. His music is suited more to the vast wilderness of his home state than the bright lights of Nashville, injecting a healthy dose of heartland ethos into the honky tonks of Music City. But it's that space he lives in-between lonesome outsider and magnetic performer-that helps him relate to listeners from all walks of life through songs fueled by unshakeable soul-searching.

His original solo acoustic version of "Ride The Lightning" became an instant hit with fans and racked up over 657 million global views on TikTok alone and has just been certified gold sales status in the US in late January 2022. The track has impacted the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts as his audience continues to grow week by week due to the consistent influx of millions of new streams.

Warren Zeiders' first live tour, The 717 Tapes Tour, sold out 15 dates within 72 hours, prompting the newly minted headliner to add more dates immediately where he can be seen this spring and summer. Zeiders' latest single, "Wild Horse," and debut video for the tune are available now, which beautifully illustrate the young grooner's dilemma between chasing love or his dreams.

For more information visit warrenzeiders.com.