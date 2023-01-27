Tickets on Sale Now for DAPA's Spring Performance Series Featuring THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL & More

This spring, talented youth actors will present three amazing shows, including FREDDIE THE FROG AND THE JUNGLE JAZZ, Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Jr. and THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL. Tickets are now on sale for the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts spring performance series!

FREDDIE THE FROG AND THE JUNGLE JAZZ | February 10-11 | Belbas Theater, Washington Pavilion

Freddie the Frog, Eli the Elephant, Babs Baboon and Micki Macaw join trumpet-playing elephants, trombone-sliding tigers, clarinet-playing monkeys and a flock of seagulls as they scat, sing, swing and perform collective improvisation in this swingin' introduction to jazz.

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Jr. | March 16-19 | Orpheum Theater Center

This classic tale stars Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL | May 11-14 | Orpheum Theater Center

Adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series! SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward and all of Bikini Bottom face total annihilation, until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. You won't want to miss this screen-to-state production starring young actors.

Youth ages 6-18 showcase their talent in this youth series. The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts is both a great introduction to shows for theater novices and a time-honored series for seasoned patrons.

The performances are made possible by generous sponsors: Mount Marty University, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Avera and The First National Bank in Sioux Falls.

To purchase tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/DAPA or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

