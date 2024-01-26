Tickets On Sale Now For Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Spring 2024 Performance Season

This spring, talented youth actors will present three amazing shows, including Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA JR., CINDERELLA ... IF THE SHOE FITS and DISNEY AND Cameron Mackintosh'S MARY POPPINS. Tickets are now on sale for the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) spring performance series!

“These titles are time-honored stories but told with fresh twists and lots of fun,” says Robert Wendland, Assistant Director of Performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “And these are super talented youth actors. If you haven't attended a DAPA show, you are truly missing out. Here's your chance to experience stunning local theatre.”

Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA JR. | March 7-10 | Orpheum Theater

The delicious adventures of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating and unique adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical tale. Follow along as Wonka stages up a contest by hiding golden tickets inside five of his scrumptious candy bars!

CINDERELLA ... IF THE SHOE FITS | April 5-6 | Belbas Theater, Washington Pavilion

Experience rhyming narrators, singing villagers, friendly animals, charming royalty, energetic messengers, the haughty stepmother and stepsisters, the irresistible fairy godmother AND the lovely princess Cinderella in this wonderful stage adaptation of CINDERELLA!

DISNEY AND Cameron Mackintosh'S MARY POPPINS | May 9-12 | Orpheum Theater

Jane and Michael have sent numerous nannies packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. See the magic of your favorite Disney movie brought to life onstage as Mary Poppins takes the children on endless magical and memorable adventures!

Youth ages 6–18 showcase their talent in this youth series. The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts is both a great introduction to shows for theatre novices and a time-honored series for seasoned patrons.

The performances are made possible by generous sponsors: Mount Marty University, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Avera and The First National Bank in Sioux Falls.

To purchase tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/DAPA or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.