The Temptations And Four Tops To Take Stage At The Washington Pavilion

On the heels of the 60th Anniversary of Motown Records, two of the greatest R&B groups of all time - The Temptations and The Four Tops - will perform on stage at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls on Thursday, September 26, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale as follows:

July 31 | 9:30 a.m. | Pavilion Donors

August 1 | 9:30 a.m. | Pavilion Members and Subscribers

August 2 | 9:30 a.m. | Public

The success of a new hit Broadway musical called "Ain't Too Proud: The Music of The Temptations has sparked renewed interest in the R&B supergroup. They began their musical life in Detroit in the early '60s and first became stars with the 1964 Smokey Robinson written-and-produced "The Way You Do The Things You Do." The hits continued throughout the years: "My Girl," "It's Growing," "Since I Lost My Baby," "Get Ready," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," "Beauty Is pnly Skin Deep," "I Wish It Would Rain" and others.

Beyond the singing, The Temptations became known for smooth stepping and flawless presentations including the The Temptations Walk which became a staple of American style.

With 24 Top 40 pop hits to their credit, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members The Four Tops started their string of hits in 1964 with the Motown classic "Baby I Need Your Loving" followed by the #1 R&B and pop smash "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)" and longtime favorite, "It's The Same Old Song."

A romantic trilogy followed: "Reach Out I'll Be There," "Standing In The Shadows Of Love" and "Bernadette." Other Four Tops hits from the decade included "Ask The Lonely," "Shake Me, Wake Me (When It's Over)," "Something About You," "You Keep Running Away," "7-Rooms Of Gloom" and their covers of "Walk Away Renee" and "If I Were A Carpenter."

For more information, visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue, call (605) 367-6000 or go online at washingtonpavilion.org.





