The Premiere Playhouse's FESTIVAL OF NEW PLAYS Debuts This Saturday!

The Premiere Playhouse has teamed up with Joe Obermueller and Kevin Cole, faculty members at the University of Sioux Falls, to bring Sioux Falls the Festival of New Plays! Through a submission process (Phase 1), TPP sought out new, original, one-act plays from talent residing in or around Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The five finalist submissions have been selected to receive a staged reading in front of adjudicators, all of which are university professors and theatre professionals (Phase 2). This phase of the festival commences this Saturday, July 30th from 8:30am to 5:00pm in the Anne Zabel Studio Theater of the Orpheum Theater Center, with doors opening to the public at 8:15am. The plays chosen to be presented in a staged reading format for esteemed adjudicators are Pandora's Journey by Tyler Hill and Raelee Voss (8:30am), The Theater at Night by Mo Hurley (10:00am), Butterfly Wings by Ashley Fink (11:30am), Broadly Speaking... And Other B.S. by Nancy Tapken, Beth Olsen, Julie Sauer, Jill Johnson, and Sue Martens (1:30pm), and Prince Phillip's Kiss by Sarah Michelle Smith (3:00pm). The adjudicators are JD Ackman, who recently retired from South Dakota State University, Jayna Fitzsimmons from Augustana University, and Nadine Schmidt from Southwest Minnesota State University.

"These plays are compelling and each have something unique about them. I hope that folks in the community join us for what is sure to be an exciting day of witnessing the creation of new theatre composition right here in Sioux Falls", Oliver Mayes, TPP's Managing Artistic Director stated.

From these readings, two chosen plays will receive full production treatment entitled The Premiere Premieres (Phase 3) in The Premiere Playhouse's 20th Season at the Belbas Theater of the Washington Pavilion, running February 16th to 18th, 2023. Don't miss this opportunity to see the inspiring work of local playwrights!

TPP's Season 20 lineup consists of Young Frankenstein (September 29th-October 9th), A Christmas Carol (December 17th-30th), The Premiere Premieres (February 16th-18th), Cinderella (April 20th-30th), and Grease (June 15th-25th).