Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Premiere Playhouse to Present SEUSSICAL JR. in August

The playhouse will host an album listening party in the Orpheum Theater Center on Friday, March 10th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.

Feb. 28, 2023  

The Premiere Playhouse to Present SEUSSICAL JR. in August

The Premiere Playhouse has revealed their 2023 Penguin Project production will be Seussical Jr.!

To launch registration for this all abilities education based production, The Premiere Playhouse is hosting a listening party so that prospective participants can listen to the songs in this "fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza" inspired by the stories of Dr. Seuss! The listening party will take place at TPP's offices in the Orpheum Theater Center on Friday, March 10th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.

In addition to the listening party, TPP's Education Department and members of the Seussical Jr. production team will be hosting two information sessions in March to help prospective participants and their guardians understand the ins and outs of the program! These informational meetings will take place on Monday, March 20th from 6:00pm to 7:30pm and Tuesday, March 28th from 6:00pm to 7:30pm at TPP's offices. Seussical Jr. rehearsals take place from early May to early August. The production will perform August 11th to 13th, 2023 in the Orpheum Theater.

Last year's Annie Jr., TPP's inaugural Penguin Project production, earned them the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Sioux Falls Award for Best Theatre for Young Audiences Production. To learn more about The Penguin Project and TPP's partnership with this organization to provide artists of all abilities the spotlight, visit this webpage! Have questions? Contact TPP's Education team at education@thepremiereplayhouse.com for assistance.



Be Our Guest: The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts Presents Disneys BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Photo
Be Our Guest: The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts Presents Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR
The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) at the Washington Pavilion presents five performances of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. March 15–19, 2023, at the Orpheum Theater Center.
The Premiere Playhouse Opens 2023 Production of THE PREMIERE PREMIERES, Submissions For 20 Photo
The Premiere Playhouse Opens 2023 Production of THE PREMIERE PREMIERES, Submissions For 2024 Open
The Premiere Playhouse, a non-profit theatre organization based in Sioux Falls has opened their inaugural production of The Premiere Premieres at the Belbas Theater in the Washington Pavilion. The performance was a culmination of a year long, three phase new play development program and included plays by local playwrights: Broadly Speaking... And Other B.S. (Act 1) by Nancy Tapken, Beth Olsen, Julie Haddock-Sauer, Jill Johnson, and Sue Martens as well as The Theater at Night (Act 2) by Mo Hurley.
Review: QUEENS at Brookings High School Photo
Review: QUEENS at Brookings High School
Brookings High School Theatre Program is BRILLIANT in the production of QUEENS.
Prof Brings His WORKHOUSE TOUR To The District On June 13 Photo
Prof Brings His WORKHOUSE TOUR To The District On June 13
Prof is bringing his Workhorse Tour to The District on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 with Juice Lord, Bayo, and Willie Wonka.

More Hot Stories For You


Be Our Guest: The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts Presents Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JRBe Our Guest: The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts Presents Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR
February 23, 2023

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) at the Washington Pavilion presents five performances of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. March 15–19, 2023, at the Orpheum Theater Center.
Washington Pavilion And Orpheum Theater Are Closed Thursday, February 23Washington Pavilion And Orpheum Theater Are Closed Thursday, February 23
February 22, 2023

The Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science and Orpheum Theater Center will be closed on Thursday, February 23, 2023, due to inclement weather. This closure includes the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, Visual Arts Center, Graham Academy Preschool and Leonardo's Café. Watch our social media accounts for updates regarding reopening on Friday.
AG DAY: Washington Pavilion Hosts Free Family Event in Celebration of AgricultureAG DAY: Washington Pavilion Hosts Free Family Event in Celebration of Agriculture
February 22, 2023

American agriculture is the foundation for our way of life in South Dakota and beyond, and the Washington Pavilion's Ag Day event on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. shows appreciation to the farmers and ranchers of the Midwest.
The Premiere Playhouse Opens 2023 Production of THE PREMIERE PREMIERES, Submissions For 2024 OpenThe Premiere Playhouse Opens 2023 Production of THE PREMIERE PREMIERES, Submissions For 2024 Open
February 17, 2023

The Premiere Playhouse, a non-profit theatre organization based in Sioux Falls has opened their inaugural production of The Premiere Premieres at the Belbas Theater in the Washington Pavilion. The performance was a culmination of a year long, three phase new play development program and included plays by local playwrights: Broadly Speaking... And Other B.S. (Act 1) by Nancy Tapken, Beth Olsen, Julie Haddock-Sauer, Jill Johnson, and Sue Martens as well as The Theater at Night (Act 2) by Mo Hurley.
SDSO Announces 2023/24 Concert SeasonSDSO Announces 2023/24 Concert Season
February 16, 2023

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra announced details of the 2023-24 season, also the 20th anniversary of music director Delta David Gier. The new season will feature masterworks of Beethoven, Haydn, and Schubert, as well as Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade, Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, and Copland's Appalachian Spring. 
share